Rishikesh, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Uttarakhand tourism, in association with Trek the Himalayas, is embarking on a historical movement today of rediscovering the ancient Char Dham trail that was walked on foot by pilgrims ages ago. The Char Dham circuit consists of four ancient pilgrimage sites in the state of Uttarakhand viz. Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. In the past, the Yatra was primarily done by wandering ascetics and other religious aspirants who would take up the challenge of walking these long and arduous trails, sometimes ascending to elevations of 4000 m.

A distinguished team of 25 would leave for a quest to retrace the old Char Dham route. Anticipated to take approximately 50 days to complete the entire circuit of 1200+ km on foot, the journey will be documented through visual and written mediums. Upon completion, the project will be developed into a remarkable documentary.

The central team includes Trek researchers, Guides, Exploration leader, SDRF officials, Forest officials, the Operations team, the Documentation crew and the Production Team. They will be supported by a group of cooks, helpers and porters who will look after the team’s well-being and daily activities.

While describing the Chardham Trail project, Mr Yugal Kishore Pant (IAS), Add Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, briefly said, “Uttarakhand tourism in association with Trek the Himalayas is set on a historic movement of rediscovering the age-old Char Dham trail that was covered on foot by sages and pilgrims decades ago. It will be an extensive recce program for approximately 2 months. Through this, we aim to strengthen valuable history, traditions and rich culture, along with a sustainable approach to spreading environmental awareness, promoting homestays, local culture, traditions and generating employment opportunities. UTDB, along with adventure partner Trek the Himalayas, aims to develop a full-length documentary by the end of the project.”

The exclusive Recce program is divided into 5 stages. Stage 1 covers Rishikesh to Yamnoutri, Stage 2- Yamnoutri to Gangotri, Stage 3 – Gangotri to Kedarnath, Stage 4- Kedarnath to Badrinath and Stage 5 would bring the team back from Badrinath to Rishikesh. During the recce, the team would also re-explore different ‘Chattis’ (established by the Baba Kali Kamli group) used in the old Yatra as a structured system of providing free ration and Dharamshala to make this quest more comfortable for the travellers.

Along with the movement of rediscovering the ancient route, the Yatra also focuses on sustainability and modernisation. Under the state Government’s Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Grah Awaas Yojna, the Yatra focuses on promoting local homestays by making them their accommodation points and including them in the itinerary further.

Moreover, the Yatra also aims at encouraging and promoting local food, handicrafts and the rich cultural heritage of all the destinations.

“One of the other main objectives of the project is to generate employment opportunities for the locals by promoting local shops, including local trek guides, food joints, etc. The trek researchers would constantly collect data for the same”, said Mr Rakesh Pant (Project Manager- Char Dham Trail, Founder- TTH).

Environmental awareness and eco-friendly practices are a prominent part of the project, which includes promoting a plastic-free environment by reducing the use of plastic for all daily operations. Moreover, as quite an addition to TTH’s ongoing Green Trails initiative, the team would spread awareness against littering and polluting the landscapes. The team will also collect the garbage from the checkpoints of the route, which will then be brought to the nearest road-head and sent further for safe disposal.

The Yatra begins today after a Flag off ceremony at the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s residence in Dehradun at 9 AM.

The event will be held in the gracious presence of Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami (Chief Minister, Uttarakhand), Shri Dilip Jawalkar (IAS) Secretary-UTDB, Shri Yugal Kishore Pant (IAS) Ad. Secretary- UTDB, Shri Rakesh Pant (Founder/CEO- TTH) Project Manager- Char Dham Trail, Shri Sandeep Rawat (Founder/COO- TTH), Shri Vivek Chauhan (Ad. Director- UTDB), Ms Poonam (Ad. Director- UTDB), Col. Ashwini Pundir (Ad. CEO- UTDB) and Ms Ridhim Aggarwal (IPS, SDRF Commandant). Furthermore, Hon’ble Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Satpal Ji Maharaj will grace the Yatra with his presence on one of the days during the Yatra.

After the flag off event, the recce will set off from Shri Baba Kali Kamli Swargashram in Rishikesh to pay respects for their commendable contribution to the traditional route in the past.