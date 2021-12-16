Rockville Dental Arts Offers Expert Denture Service

Rockville, MD, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Patients in Maryland considering permanent dentures are turning to the specialist skills of prosthodontist Dr. James Linkous, an associate at Rockville Dental Arts, for the perfect solution.

As the leading dental provider serving Gaithersburg, North Bethesda and Rockville, the Rockville Dental Arts teams are skilled in providing a range of services that guarantee a painless, comfortable experience for every patient.

Patients desiring beautiful dentures are referred to Dr. Linkous, a trained prosthodontist. It is a specialty of dentistry that requires three additional years of training in the field of teeth replacement and tooth structure replacement. They are trained to treat complicated dental cases involving missing teeth or severely worn or damaged teeth.

Prosthodontists are essentially specialists in cosmetic dentistry, crowns, bridges, dental implants and dentures, and Dr. Linkous is passionate about what dentistry can offer people and strives to make the life of his patients healthier and happier.

Dr Linkous, who received his doctorate of medical dentistry degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Dental Medicine, completed his prosthodontic residency training at the Naval Postgraduate Dental School at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center – known as The President’s Hospital – in Bethesda, Maryland.

He also holds a master’s degree in oral biology from the Uniformed Services University. He has taken hundreds of hours of continuing education, emphasising advanced cosmetic dentistry, ceramic science, adhesive dentistry, implant therapy, and sleep dentistry.

He is a Member of the American Dental Association, a Diplomate of the American Boad of Prosthodontics, a Fellow of the American College of Prosthodontists, a Member of the American Academy of Fixed Prosthodontics, a Member of the Northern Virginia Dental Society, and a member of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine.

While serving in the Navy, Dr, Linkous was also a member of the United States Navy’s Surgeon General Assessment Cell (SGAC), a team of subject matter experts in medicine in dentistry, and assisted in the SGAC’s publications for publications IV, V, VI, and VIII.

To learn more about what Dr. Linkous and his colleagues can offer at Rockville Dental Arts, or to book an appointment, contact: 301.424.2030 or email: rockvilledentalarts1@gmail.com. For the dental surgery’s full scope of services, view their website: www.rockvilledentalarts.com.