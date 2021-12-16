Cardiovascular Therapy Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cardiovascular Therapy Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Cardiovascular diseases pertain to the blood vessel and heart conditions that can affect the heart valve, cardiac muscle with the circulation system that monitors the blood flow and distribution and the cardiac electrical system which controls the heart rhythm and rate. These complex systems are taken care of by the cardiovascular therapy device market owing to the increasing number of global population being affected by the above mentioned diseases. The cardiovascular therapy market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to introduction of improved technologies and devices that provide solutions for Cardio vascular diseases.

Growth in the global cardiovascular therapy market is attributed to factors owing to increasing worldwide prevalence of chronic CVDs and a higher percentage of aging population. Improvements in treatment capabilities in developing markets owing to technological advancements and innovation is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for cardiovascular thereupatic devices in the medical and healthcare sector. Technological advent with respect to therapeutic devices includes development of extended product life, smaller devices, and surgical improvements. Increase in demand is also driven by increased risk factors (diabetes, smoking, obesity, and hypertension) among people

Key application of in cardiovascular therapy is the hybrid operation rooms market that emphasizes on minimal invasive surgeries. Therefore, Global cardiovascular therapy market is expected to witness a growth owing to increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, high costs for treatment and safety concerns are major challenges before the market. Cardiovascular therapy comprises of Anti-hypertensives, anticoagulants, anti-arrhythmic, Antithrombotics and Antidyslipidemics. Global cardiovascular market had a sale of $170bn in 2010 and is expected to have a positive growth in the forecast period. With a share of 40% of the total market, the US continued to be the market leader in this segment. Although there has been a decline in the sales of cardiovascular therapy market due to saturation of key drug categories and an increased generic presence, the US witnessed a steady growth in the market since 2009 and is expected to continue the same trend.

Antihypertensives remained the largest drug class in the past few years with global sales of over $37.6bn and an overall market share of over 22%. Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) is expected to remain the most prescribed therapeutic class within antihypertensives driven by key brands such as Cozaar, Diovan, and Avapro. Novartis’s Diovan is the market leader with $3.6bn in sales and the second largest being Benicar with sales of $2.9bn. The anticoagulants segment is expected to witness significant activity over the forecast period owing to introduction of new drugs such as BoehringerPradaxa/Rendix, Ingelheim’s, Bayer-Schering/J&J’s, BMS/Pfizer’s apixaban, Xarelto and Eli Lilly/Daiichi’s Effient which are subjected to intensive R&D activities. Since most of the factor Xa inhibitors are in oral form, they are expected to cater to a wider market.

A large segment of atherosclerosis patients who do not respond to Plavix can be administered by Brilinta which has a potential therapeutic advantage in atherosclerosis Moreover, its use could be initially confined to acute coronary syndrome (ACS) with no patient monitoring anticipated for postmarketing surveillanceor respiratory or cardiac function requirements. The anti-arrhythmic market is expected to remain a small opportunity as this drug therapy has substantial limitations. New therapeutic standards and benchmarks are expected to be set by Multaq from Sanofi-Aventis owing to its first-line treatment of chronic atrial fibrillation.

Future technologies that are expected to have a positive impact on the market are third generation VADs in cardiac surgery that have the property to easily be implanted, Interventional cardiology that employs innovative therapies such as stem cell therapies and bioabsorbable stents, electrophysiology that focuses on developing implants that does not use lead and advanced endovascular therapy. Key regional segments include Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. In 2014, Asia Pacific held the majority of share in global cardiovascular therapy market. Key factors contributing to its large share include prevalence of the target diseases such as hernia and congenital heart diseases. North America is expected to be the fastest growing regions over the forecast period. Health awareness among consumers and presence of improved healthcare infrastructure and pertaining to the availability of new products is expected to increase the use of cardiovascular over the forecast period.

