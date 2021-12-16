Extremely High Frequency Technology Market Competitive Landscape and Strategy Analysis from 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

High frequency technology is used in cases where secure communication is needed along with reliability. Extremely high frequency technology is used in cases where data transmission is carried securely irrespective of the geographical distance. Data can be transmitted via any medium and over any platform. It is also used for navigation purpose in which the data transmitted is received and navigated. U.S. and European regions have been using the technology for over a decade and are largest contributors to the growth of global Extremely High Frequency Technology market.

The technology has been beneficial in providing real-time data to infantry troops and possible threats within the geographical boundaries. As a result of tactical advantages governments are now considering the significance sought by deploying extremely high frequency technologies by investing in them.

Technically, in comparison to lower bands, radio waves in this band have a high atmospheric attenuation and are absorbed by gases in the outer surroundings. Hence, they possess a shorter range and can be particularly used to communicate in terrestrial environment for about a kilometer. Scientific research, telecommunications, weapon, security screening, thickness gauging, police speed radar are some applications that implement extremely high frequency technology.

From the commercial point of view, the band is specifically developed for military operations. It is unavailable for use in enterprise applications, point-to-point wireless local area networks and broadband internet access. Such factors may hinder the commercial growth of the market but strengthen the defense sector due to high complexities involved. Therefore, the market for extremely high frequency technology is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate CAGR for the forecast period.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of extremely high frequency technology market includes growing need for efficient data transmission across local, national and international levels. Additionally, characteristics such as uninterrupted data transmission, minimal loss of data while transmission are adding to the growth of market. Moreover, the technology can be used for high level encryption of data by defense agencies of nation are contributing to the market growth. However, unavailability of the technology in commercial segment and enterprise applications for secure data communication is likely to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players Insights covered in these report

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

On the basis of type, the global extremely high frequency technology market is segmented into ISR, Navigation and SATCOM. On the basis of products, the global extremely high frequency technology market is segmented into hardware, software and middleware. On the basis of application, the global extremely high frequency technology market is segmented into aerospace, defense and telecommunications.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global extremely high frequency technology market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. Europe and APAC dominate the global market in terms of technology. North America dominates the market in terms of revenue.

