Printed Batteries Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2022

The Printed Batteries Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global printed batteries market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to increase adoption in healthcare, smartphones and various other industries. Printed batteries are widely used in mobile phones and wearables industry as a power storage device. Printed batteries are produced using different printing methods, including screen printing, flexography, gravure, inkjet and offset lithography, on substrate. This innovative method is also expected to help produce, eco-friendly, flexible, and low cost batteries. They are flat, highly flexible and thin devices that are at present being utilized in small electronic equipment to store power. However, growing technological advancements is expected to be major opportunities in implementing these devices for commercial purposes.

Electronic devices have become an essential part of everyday life around the world. This requires equivalent energy sources that provide high flexibility in regard to voltage, thickness, geometrical shape, weight and capacity. Adopting suitable functional materials in flexible substrates using mass printing technology is expected to open new opportunities to integrate various devices and develop efficient products such as implementing printed batteries into ductile products.

The printed batteries are particularly suitable for flexible and thin products in which they can be easily integrated. Appropriate products of these batteries include sensor card and intelligent chip, patches and plasters in medical field and lab chip analysis systems. Conventionally, the micro power thin and printed batteries has been used in RFID tags, smart cards and skin patches. However, the structure of the target industry is expected to undergo rapid change owing to the development of new addressable market categories. This market trend has attracted many prominent players to enter the market and introduce new strategies.

Informatics and healthcare is expected to witness potential growth in the market over the forecast period owing to increase in wearable electronics resulting in development of new innovative devices. Pioneer technology, in the form of e-textiles, is expected to create major sales in the future resulting in rapid development of industrial, fashion, military and commercial applications. China is expected to witness significant growth in wearable infotainment owing to commoditization of electronic market such as battery based wristwatches, mobile phones, laptops and others.

North America is expected to contribute around 40% of the total global revenue in the market owing to the presence of top market players coupled with advanced technology and new product development in this region. U.S. is expected to be the leading manufacturer of printed batteries and generates the majority market revenue in this region. Increasing adoption of micro sensors, smart watches, fitness bands, RFID, and medical patches that constitute printed batteries are expected to be the major driving factors in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate owing to the low printed battery penetration rate in this region, the market is anticipated to have ample opportunities for growth. Increasing consumer disposable income coupled with growing population in regions such as India and China are expected to boost the printed batteries market in this region.

