Vacuum Pumps Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2021-2031

Demand for vacuum pump expanded at a moderate CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value from 2016 to 2020. Demand for vacuum pumps is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 6% through 2031.

The electronics & semiconductors industry is the most potential segment, expected to progress at a CAGR of over 7% from 2021 to 2031.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, vacuum pumps uptake has risen significantly, as key healthcare providers and equipment manufacturers enhanced production of suction pumps for mechanical ventilators.

The Market survey of Vacuum Pumps offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Vacuum Pumps, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Vacuum Pumps Market across the globe.

Key Market Segments

Pump Type Positive Displacement Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Rotary Screw Pumps Rotary Root Pumps Dry Vacuum Pumps Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps Dry Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Dry Clan & Hook Pumps Others Centrifugal Pumps Momentum Transfer Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps Regenerative Application

Lubrication Dry Wet

Application Assembly Conveying Dehydration/Drying Engine Testing Evaporation & Distillation Filling Holding/Chucking Manufacturing Material Handling Thermoforming Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



