Barrier Paper Market Playing Significant Growth During 2021 – 2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the barrier paper market is anticipated to grow swiftly at a CAGR of 4.5% in next 10 years. People are cutting out on plastics and switching towards the use of paper instead. Its use in printing and packaging has resulted in the rise of its demand.

Particularly in the food sector, the use of barrier paper is promoted due to the fact that it is safe for direct food contact and will not compromise its quality. All this has drifted the demand for this paper even higher. The idea of replacing plastic with paper is adopted by almost every business to avoid causing any kind of harm to the environment, which is likely to be the key driver in this market.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Barrier Paper market?

There are different leading manufacturers in this market such as

Mitsubishi Hitec Paper

UPM speciality paper

Nippon Paper

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings

Kimberly-Clark

Koehler Paper.

Key Segments

By End-Use Industry Food and Beverage Chemical Cosmetics Others

By Type Single-sided coating Double-sided coating

By Application Packaging Printing Food service disposables

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



What is Driving Demand for Barrier Paper? In today’s era, people are restricting the use of plastic due to its hazardous nature towards the environment. Adopting the use of paper in every possible thing is the major change that is seen during this time. Every industry, rather every manufacturer is shifting its focus towards the use of paper for packaging of different materials. Food and beverage are among such sectors that are contributing to the surge in demand for barrier paper. The manufacturers and distributors in this sector are switching from plastic film packaging to paper-based packaging that is of good quality with minimal chances of leakage. Due to these factors, an increase in the demand is seen which will continue to rise over the evaluation period.