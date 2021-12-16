Barrier Paper Market Playing Significant Growth During 2021 – 2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the barrier paper market is anticipated to grow swiftly at a CAGR of 4.5% in next 10 years. People are cutting out on plastics and switching towards the use of paper instead. Its use in printing and packaging has resulted in the rise of its demand.

Particularly in the food sector, the use of barrier paper is promoted due to the fact that it is safe for direct food contact and will not compromise its quality. All this has drifted the demand for this paper even higher. The idea of replacing plastic with paper is adopted by almost every business to avoid causing any kind of harm to the environment, which is likely to be the key driver in this market.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Barrier Paper market?

There are different leading manufacturers in this market such as

  • Mitsubishi Hitec Paper
  • UPM speciality paper
  • Nippon Paper
  • Nine Dragons Paper Holdings
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Koehler Paper.

Key Segments

  • By End-Use Industry

    • Food and Beverage
    • Chemical
    • Cosmetics
    • Others

  • By Type

    • Single-sided coating
    • Double-sided coating

  • By Application

    • Packaging
    • Printing
    • Food service disposables

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Barrier Paper?

In today’s era, people are restricting the use of plastic due to its hazardous nature towards the environment. Adopting the use of paper in every possible thing is the major change that is seen during this time. Every industry, rather every manufacturer is shifting its focus towards the use of paper for packaging of different materials.

Food and beverage are among such sectors that are contributing to the surge in demand for barrier paper. The manufacturers and distributors in this sector are switching from plastic film packaging to paper-based packaging that is of good quality with minimal chances of leakage. Due to these factors, an increase in the demand is seen which will continue to rise over the evaluation period.

Covid-19 Impact on Global Barrier Paper Market

The covid-19 pandemic has deeply distressed the world’s economy. Multiple company operating across multitude avenues is suffering due to this. The economy has been constantly experiencing a downfall since Q2 2020. But things got a little changed in the Q4 of 2020. The ease on the restriction and the lifting of the lockdown has resulted in resumption of day-to-day activities of different businesses. Though a sudden fall was seen in the revenues of different industries. But it slowly started coming back upwards in Q1 2021. The activities and operations of different sectors were resumed which resulted in a slow but gradual growth of the economy. The lockdown in different countries ceased the operations of different sectors and almost every industry was put at a halt. There was not much of difference in this case due to the disruption in the supply chain.

Global Barrier Paper Market Geographical Outlook

The demand for barrier paper has been estimated for six eminent regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East-Asia, South-Asia and Middle-East & Africa.

Out of these, the North American region has the highest market share and is leading the market of barrier paper.

Countries such as India, Japan and China have experienced growth in different industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care and other infrastructural activities which has shown an increase in the requirement of this kind of paper which can be used for packaging and for decorative lamination. This will drive the demand in the market even higher.

Europe is the next line to expand its market share. East Asia and South Asia are trying to give tough competition to these regions by exploring their opportunities for growth in the market. China and India are expected to gain the largest share in the market in the coming years.

