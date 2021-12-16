Dual Migraine Treatment Market Global Forecast Over 2021 – 2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, Dual Migraine Treatment Market is set to witness a 19.2% CAGR growth during the year 2021-2031. Migraine is a chronic neurological condition characterized with attacks which usually contributes to impairment and is found commonly in the population.

The consequences of migraine usually hereditary origins. However, migraine attacks can induce emotional disorders, such as stress, despair, fear, excitement and anxiety. Increasing prevalence of the disease, increased adoption of new medicines and therapy based on calcitonin-gene-related peptide(CGRP) are all elements that drive market growth.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Dual Migraine Treatment Market?

The key companies operating in manufacturing and supply of dual migraine treatment market include

  • Pfizer
  • Allergan
  • Teva Pharma
  •  AstraZeneca
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck & Co.
  • Eli Lilly
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Novartis International AG
  • Amgen
  • Impax Laboratories
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
  • Aurobindo Pharma
  • Sanofi SA
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Eisai Co. Ltd.
  • Catalent Inc.

Key Segments

  • By Treatment

    • Acute/Abortive treatment
    • Preventive/Prophylactic treatment
    • Non-pharmacological therapies and devices

  • By Route of Administration

    • Oral
    • Injectable
    • Nasal Sprays
    • Others

  • By Distribution Channel

    • Hospital Pharmacies
    • Retail Pharmacies
    • Online Pharmacies

  • By Region

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • South Asia
    • East Asia
    • Middle East and Africa

What is Driving Demand for Dual Migraine Treatment Market?

The demand for dual migraine treatment market is anticipated by the factors such as increased migraine occurrences, expanding female population, patent endurance and stressful living styles promote the growth of the migraine therapeutics industry.

As the prevalence of migraine and unmet demand on the global dual migraine treatment market increases, several firms are intending to engage in advancements in technology and the development of innovative products. Moreover, these companies are focusing on carrying out extensive research and development activities and clinical evaluation for establishing novel therapy and treatment for dual migraine patients with combined heart failure and ischemic coronary artery disease.

Which factors are likely to augment growth of Dual Migraine Treatment Market?

Migraine treatment incorporates factors such as increased investments in R&D in pipeline products which will have an influence on manufacturers’ launch of new products that have increased demand and technical development in the treatment of dual migraine. Several research studies are currently under way to provide manufacturers with a competitive advantage in developing new and innovative and advanced migraine therapy drugs which are expected to offer different other opportunities on the dual migraine therapy market.

U.S. and Canada Dual Migraine Treatment Market Outlook

The region of North America accounts for the dominant market stance in the current scenario dual migraine treatment Market. This position is owed to the growing rate of occurrence of chronic conditions, such as arthritis, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases in the region. According to Billy Dunn, MD, acting director of the Office of Neuroscience at the Drug Evaluation and Research Center of the FDA “migraine, is usually a disabling condition that affects about 37 million individuals across the U.S. “.

Additionally, the growth is attributed due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and the increasing R&D funding. Raising peripheral neuromodulators for the management of headaches is expected to boost the dual migraine therapy market of U.S and Canada.

urope Demand Outlook for Dual Migraine Treatment Market

The European region is expected to project a steady growth in the dual migraine treatment market. This increase is associated with increasing expenditure on healthcare, a large underserved patient population, low-cost production of drugs, and growing disease awareness. Additionally, the developments and expansion of key players are major propelling factors for growth as the generic drugs are growing at a cheap cost in Europe, and governments in subsequently promote these drugs.

Dual Migraine Treatment Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

