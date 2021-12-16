Experience Seamless Equipment with Mac Brothers

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Are you tired of buying or renting out equipment that turns into a nightmare with broken parts or the company not being able to communicate with you properly? If your answer is yes, then we have the perfect solution for you, Mac Brothers.

This high-tech company was established in 2002 and is based in Cape Town, as well as has branches in Johannesburg, Durban, and Harare. They have recently been named the largest catering equipment manufacturers and suppliers in South Africa. This is because they manufacture and supply stainless steel catering equipment and refrigeration equipment to people in the hospitality sector that includes the following: restaurants, golf and wine estates, canteens, hotels, hospitals, prisons and so much more. The range that they sell, or supply includes refrigeration, fabricated equipment, smalls, ventilation, and of course, ovens that have been imported from Germany, the USA, the UK, and Italy.

Furthermore, they also provide food service design solutions to clients that create an ergonomically, practical, and efficient workspace. This is done through REVIT BIM software and a skilled team that consists of architects, contractors, and engineers who create the best on-site solutions for a world-class facility. When you buy these design solutions it includes site work overview, site evaluation, detailed design, MEP (services) layout, and schematic evaluations, and layout design.

Mac Brothers are also extremely passionate about practicing sustainability and therefore create upliftment in the industry by providing jobs and the promotion and implementation of green initiatives. Striving to always minimise waste, reducing the impact on the environment, and of course optimising the use of materials. Another thing that Mac Brother does is install. They are specialised in their mortuary and catering equipment and therefore if you purchase or want to hire certain equipment it is automatically included in their after-sales services to their customers. Therefore, ensuring that you have the best product and are able to use it to the best of its capability.

Not only are they the leading producer of high-quality catering equipment but they have also invested over R30 million into additional machinery, which will include a Salvagni P4 panel blender, general assembly machines, fibre optic laser cutters, and several other sheet manufacturing.

For more information, visit their official website at https://macbrothers.co.za/

