Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Top Company Profiles & Financial Performance

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market is subject to witness substantial growth due to the growing adoption of advanced manufacturing methods and the development of application-specific and tailor-made products. The recent technological advancement in the manufacturing sector coupled with application-specific automated devices to improve productivity in various end-user industries is expected to drive the growth of the pneumatic conveying systems industry over the next seven years.

The development of compact pressure-vessel conveying systems with intelligent control technology is expected to boost market demand over the next seven years. The use of pneumatic conveying systems helps to increase productivity and limits operation downtime, thereby propelling the market growth. Pneumatic conveying systems also help to enhance the quality of the end-product. Globally, the pneumatic conveying system market is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

Furthermore, material handling as a major application of pneumatic conveying systems among various end-use industries is expected to offer several growth prospects over the forecast period. Increasing market competition coupled with developing novel technologies is anticipated to expand their market reach and regulate the market growth of pneumatic conveying systems. The development of cost-effective solutions and minimum requirement of maintenance & repair is significantly contributed to industry growth in the past few years. The substantial rise in the funding for research & development activities by industry participants to develop technologically advanced solutions is projected to boost market growth over the next seven years.

However, higher initial cost coupled with greater complexity level during installation of pneumatic conveying systems is acting as a major challenge for sustained market growth. In addition, rising concerns related to workers’ safety and health concerns have led to the increasing demand for automated pneumatic systems, thus fostering market expansion in the upcoming years. Automated pneumatic systems offer advantages such as being easy to handle, high speed of execution, and prevention of contamination to the final product. The pneumatic conveying system industry is broadly classified into three essential technologies that are embedded in pneumatic systems to create high-velocity air stream, positive pressure, vacuum, and combination systems.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pneumatic-conveying-system-market/request-sample

The pneumatic conveying systems market is broadly categorized into four major segments based on the application type such as ceramic, pharmaceuticals sector, food & beverages sector, and rubber & plastic industry. The food & beverages segment is growing rapidly in the pneumatic conveying systems industry with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

The growing popularity of pneumatic conveying systems in the food & beverages segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of pneumatic conveying systems to perform applications such as staging, granulation, blending, coating, compression, and packing. The ceramic segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the growing demand for application-specific automated systems in the market.

The pneumatic conveying system market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of the latest technologies in the manufacturing sector, surge in the number of research & development activities in the region, and existence of well-established infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major market share in pneumatic conveying systems with massive growth in the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid industrialization, increasing manufacturing activities, rising disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the pneumatic conveying system industry are K-Tron Investment Co., Cyclonaire Corp., AZO GmbH & Co., KG, Flexicon Corp., Atlas Copco Corp., DongYang P&F Co., Ltd., Gericke Co., Nol-Tec Systems, Inc., Nilfisk Group, Inc., Schenck Process LLC, Vac-U-Max, Inc., Dynamic Air Inc., and Pneumatic Conveying Inc.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/