Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market Size Outlook, End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. Rapid surge in the fluorescent in situ hybridization probes market is credited to the rising demand for molecular diagnostic tools and increasing adoption of ISH technology. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases along with rising demand for rapid diagnostic techniques are anticipated to foster market growth over the forecast period.

Globally, the fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probe industry is predicted to generate massive revenue over next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the FISH probe market. The conventional methodologies such as clinical trials were influenced by factors such as the growing competition, rising prices of medicines and strict governmental laws to limit adverse effects on the environment. With advent of the In Situ hybridization devices, such factors are significantly diminished due to numerous advantages associated with fluorescent In Situ hybridization devices.

Benefits associated with adoption of fluorescent In Situ hybridization devices are superior performance, successful trials, reliability and short timeframes for execution of clinical trial, and cost-effectiveness. Rising prevalence of cancer-related diseases is expected to boost market demand fluorescent in situ hybridization probe industry over the upcoming years. In addition, increasing adoption of DNA probe-based diagnostics for identification of diseases that are caused by pathogen or bacteria is estimated to drive market growth.

Rise in the number of incidence related to genetic disorders, solid tumors, leukemia, autism, and other syndromes are predicted to stimulate market demand for FISH Probe over the forecast period. Fluorescent in situ hybridization probes offer an advanced analytical method to monitor gene aberration, including gene amplification and deletion. Fluorescent in situ hybridization probe (FISH Probe) is also responsible for gene copy number change, chromosome translocation, gene expression at RNA level, and bacterial detection.

The fluorescent in situ hybridization probe market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the application type such as research and development labs, hospitals & clinics, and companion diagnostics. The hospitals & clinics segment is growing rapidly in the with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of fluorescent in situ hybridization probes in the hospitals & clinics segment is attributed to the broad range of application involving detection of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases.

The FISH probe industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in gene therapy, surge in number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold major share in the FISH probes market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising healthcare expenditure, increasing disposable income, favorable government initiatives to promote use of advanced technologies in healthcare sector, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the fluorescent in situ hybridization probes industry are Oxford Gene Technology IP Ltd., Life Science Technologies Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Abnova Co., Biosearch Technologies Inc., Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., and Agilent Technologies Ltd.

