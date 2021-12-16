A huge update of UniDAC, PgDAC, and dbExpress with PostgreSQL 14 Support

Devart announced new versions of UniDAC, PgDAC, and dbExpress with the support for PostgreSQL 14

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, presented new releases of the products with  PostgreSQL 14 support. Now, the users can download UniDAC 9.1, PgDAC 7.1 new versions. 

Also, it was released the dbExpress Driver 5.1 for PostgreSQL with the support of OUT parameters in stored procedures and dbExpress Driver 9.1 for SQL Server with MARS and Snapshot Transactions support.

The list of improvements includes:

  1. UniDAC and PgDAC support the new option – the PoolID connection.
  2. The WireCompression option for the Connection component is available for the InterBase data provider.
  3. NexusDB provider has block fetch support and better fetch performance. 
  4. The FSIZE SQL function and Autoinc data type for Visual FoxPro tables are available in the DBF data provider. 

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: 

https://blog.devart.com/new-versions-of-unidac-pgdac-and-dbexpress-support-postgresql-14.html

UniDAC – a universal tool for Delphi developers with access to various databases and clouds for building high-performance applications for desktop and mobile platforms.

PgDAC combines components focused on providing direct access to PostgreSQL server when working with Delphi, C++Builder and Lazarus (and Free Pascal) via TCP/IP without involving PostgreSQL Client.

dbExpress is a database-independent layer that defines common interface to provide fast access to SQL database servers from Delphi and C++Builder including Community Edition, on Windows and macOS (32-bit and 64-bit) and Linux (64-bit) platforms.

About Devart 

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects. 

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/

 

