Lip Filler Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2021 – 2031

Social media is overflowing with airbrushed pictures of celebrities with perfectly groomed bodies staged in exotic locations, and such impeccable photographs are pressurizing youngsters to meet unattainable body-image standards. In the race to look flawless, growing number of people are spending on cosmetic treatments like lip fillers, Botox etc. Lip augmentation with fillers is performed by injecting the material in any anatomic part of the lip, allowing for a highly controlled and predictable result.

In this world driven by looks, wherein people are highly concerned and conscious about looking good, lip filler market is likely to grow. Noting the growing influence of looks on people, players in cosmetic industry have been investing in technology, and want to gain a competitive edge in the sector. Lip fillers are approved by the FDA as medical devices, which can be prescribed and handled only by medical professionals. It has been approved for patients over the age of 21. For commercialization, lip fillers need a CE mark approval in Europe. However, they are non-prescription products that can be injected by anybody licensed by the medical authorities.

Key Players in Lip Filler Market

Some of the key players in lip filler market are Mentor Worldwide LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Allergan Plc, and Inamed Corporation, etc.

The growing investments in research and development of cosmetic industry have been encouraging the market players to offer effective solutions to gain a competitive edge in the lip filler market.

Merz Aesthetics : The prominent player in lip filler market, Merz Aesthetics launched a new a lip filler with hyaluronic acid called Belotero lips in April 2018.

: The prominent player in lip filler market, Merz Aesthetics launched a new a lip filler with hyaluronic acid called Belotero lips in April 2018. Galderma: The Pharmaceutical Company launched two new dermal fillers last year. In December 2016, Galderma got FDA approval for: Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne, its two next-generation hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal fillers. The brand calibrated the products for smoothness and consistent textures, delivering dual benefit of flexibility and distributed product integration.

Lip Filler Market Segmentation

The global market for lip filler can be classified on the basis of product type, and end users. By product type, it can be bifurcated into Hyaluronic Acid based products, and Collagen based products, whereas, in terms of end users, the market can be segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics.

Lip or Dermal Fillers are Revolutionizing Cosmetic Dermatology Dermal fillers have changed the picture of cosmetic dermatology, completely, as evidenced by the growing popularity and presence of huge number of products across the market. Fillers are called cosmetic device and is approved by FDA just for wrinkle management, but is still used for many other aesthetic and non-aesthetic indications too. Fillers easily achieve finer corrections.