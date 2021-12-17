Blood Borne Testing Market Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues By 2021 – 2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the blood borne testing market is set to witness exponential growth with over 7%-8% CAGR during 2021-2031. Increasing bacterial infection with the growing adoption of point of care devices will witness a promising growth outlook for blood borne testing in the long run. Technological advancement in devices for blood borne pathogens provides momentum to the blood borne testing market with double-digit expected CAGR over forecast years.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Blood Borne Testing?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of blood borne testing include

CTK Biotech Inc.

Biochrome Scientific.

Intec

Coris BioConcept

Athenese Dx

EKF Diagnostics

Ads Biotec Inc.

Abingdon Health

Key Segments

By Test Type Immunoassay ELISA Rapid Test

By Modal Benchtop Portable

By End User Hospital Clinics At home Others

By Region North America The U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe South Asia India Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Rest of South Asia East Asia China Japan South Korea Oceania Australia New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



What is Driving Demand for Blood Borne Testing? Blood borne pathogens are microorganisms such as viruses or bacteria that are carried in the blood and can cause disease in people. The emergence of new pathogens like West Nile Virus, Ebola, Dengue, and Zika, threaten human health on a global scale. Identification of these pathogens requires a rapid response from industry to develop new tests and the FDA to assess test safety and efficacy. The impact of transfusion-transmitted infection of such agents can have fatal consequences, particularly in highly vulnerable populations such as newborns, the elderly, or immunocompromised individuals. The increasing number of agents that may infect blood and the recognition that some of them only pose a risk in certain areas or certain times means that new methods to streamline blood testing must be developed. Besides there has been a significant increase in diseases like HIV, HBV, Hepatitis C, and others are anticipated to give rise to rapid blood-borne testing. Other factors such as the significant increase in capital investments by the government and medical device manufacturers, technological advancements in mobile healthcare are also expected to propel the blood-borne testing market in long run.

Increasing Usage of Point-of-Care Devices to Boost Blood Borne Testing Demand There has been a rapid increase in rapid and point-of-care testing devices globally. Rapid and point-of-care tests for HIV have facilitated a rapid increase in the uptake of HIV testing in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and the United States. POCTs for HIV are now commercially available to either detect early infection or ascertain the degree of immunosuppression and monitor disease progression, thereby improving patient management. The COVID19 pandemic had significantly impacted the blood-borne testing market growth in 2020. Bloodborne testing has been highly preferred during the pandemic to access the convenience healthcare solution in-home care settings. The pandemic also creates a tremendous opportunity for the market players to develop digital health solutions and expand their market reach.