Agricultural Drones Market To Undertake Strapping Growth During 2021 – 2031

A major technological advancement, in recent times, is in the area of unmanned aerial vehicles, more popularly known as drones. Originally developed for aerospace and military purposes, drones nowadays have found their way into various sectors, agriculture for instance, due to their enhanced levels of safety and the efficiency they provide. An increase in automation and attention to detail given by the drones, in farming, is one the main reasons farmers adopting them.

Agricultural drones provide many advantages and features such as monitoring crop and soil data, seed planting, crop management amongst many others which ultimately contribute towards improving productivity by efficiently using fertilizers, water and soil. Different types of agricultural drones also have the ability of determining overall crop and plant health, land distribution, crop lifecycle amongst thereby maximizing yield and understand crop planting locations.

Agricultural drones: Key Market Players

Major market participants in the global Agricultural drones market identified across the value chain include:

PrecisionHawk

Trimble Inc

AeroVironment, Inc

Yamaha Motor Corp.

DroneDeploy

Sentara Inc

Delair

Agricultural drones: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global Agricultural drones market can be segmented into the following:

Hardware Fixed Wing Rotary Blade Hybrid

Software Imaging Data Management Data analyzing



On the basis of application, the global Agricultural drones market can be segmented into the following:

Smart Greenhouse

Precision agriculture

Irrigation

Livestock Monitoring

Spraying

Scouting

Field Mapping

On the basis of farm produce, the global Agricultural drones market can be segmented into the following:

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy

Field Crops

On the basis of range, the global Agricultural drones market can be segmented into the following:

Visual Line of Sight

Beyond visual line of sight

Agricultural drones: Market Drivers and Challenges

The crop yield of rice, white and maize are reduced in warmer climates due to the thriving of insects is an important factor driving the growth of agricultural drones market. The unavailability of skilled labor in fields, is spurring farm owners to invest in agricultural drones to achieve reduced lead time in activities such as crop surveillance and seeding, etc. as compared to manual labor.

The requirement of agricultural drones has been considered to be paramount in case of large acreage field management. Furthermore, remote and perennial monitoring of the agricultural site with the aid of various different features such as infrared cameras, propulsion systems, GPS, customizable controllers and flight planning will advocate the usage of agricultural drones to higher degree.

Agricultural drones generate a plethora of data, hence burdening farm owners to make use of the same. Collection of data, analyzing it and reviewing it to derive insightful information from the same cost a lot aside from the actual cost of the drone. Most agricultural drones do not have the ability to infiltrate dense crops and foliage, only flying overhead therefore missing out on other insects which may go overlooked.

Impact of COVID-19 on Agricultural drones market The pandemic has disrupted most of the manufacturing and global supply chains, preventing agricultural drone manufacturers to procuring raw materials and various components essential for the assembling an agricultural drone. However, several countries imposing lockdowns and under strict social distancing norms labor availability has reduced only to boost the demand of agricultural drones even further. Most importantly, covid-19 has also exerted a shock on the global food demand, lowering purchasing power, thereby causing a deterioration in the global agricultural sector and also the agricultural drones market.