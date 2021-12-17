Manufacturing Execution System Market To Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2021 – 2031

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) are computerized systems used in the manufacturing of raw materials to track and record the processing of finished products. Manufacturing execution system provides information to help decision-makers in manufacturing and helps understand how current conditions can be improved on the plant floor to increase production quality. Manufacturing execution system works in real-time to track several aspects of the manufacturing process. The overall goal for implementation of manufacturing execution system is to make certainty for the manufacturing operations effectiveness and ensure execution to improve production output.

That goal is achieved by tracking and gathering real-time and accurate data about a complete product lifecycle. Factors such as decreasing scrap and waste time, growing uptime and lower inventory costs make the process more cost-effective are expected to drive the growth of the Manufacturing execution system market. The advantages and importance of regulatory compliance, combined with optimized manufacturing facilities and the introduction of advanced technology systems, also drive the growth of the Manufacturing execution system industry.

Manufacturing Execution System Market: Key Players

Being a fragmented market, players have a dominant presence across regions through streamlined distribution networks. Important players operating in the market include, SAP SE, ABB Ltd., AVEVA plc, Applied Materials, Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Siemens AGOracle Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Andea Solutions, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Werum IT Solutions GmbH. The Manufacturing execution system market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of big and small players operating in it.

Segmentation Analysis of Global Manufacturing Execution System Market

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market is bifurcated into two major categories: deployment, offering, industry, and region.

On the basis of deployment, the global market for Manufacturing Execution System is divided into:

On-Demand

On-Premises.

Hybrid

On the basis of offering, the global market for Manufacturing Execution System is divided into:

Software

Services

On the basis of industry, the global market for Manufacturing Execution System is divided into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences

Oil and Gas

Power and Energy

Based on the region, the global market for Manufacturing Execution System is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

COVID-19 Impact on Global Manufacturing Execution System Market During this COVID-19 pandemic, countries are forced to impose lockdowns and follow strict social distancing norms. This has resulted in various industries from Manufacturing to production including manufacturing execution system market seen a step depth in their economic curve. Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions are expected to make a significant contribution while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing ever-changing challenges. Consistently upgrading and improving the supply chain, manufacturing and safety measures with COVID-19 guidelines for worker safety at industries has helped the manufacturing execution system market to bounce back strongly best by the fourth quarter of 2020. The present existing situation in manufacturing execution system market as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic will inspire the growth curve in pharmaceutical suppliers and also the healthcare establishments to improve investment in AI as a part of R&D, acting as prime technology to enable various initiatives and applications. AI may help in reducing the operating costs and, simultaneously increase customer satisfaction during the renewal process.