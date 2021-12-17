What is the Nature of Competition in the Global Children Wear Market | Fact.MR

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Children Wear Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Children Wear Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Children Wear Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

Global children wear market has been transformed totally due to the various influencing factors such as the rapid proliferation of social media, rising disposable incomes in the developing economies and the effect of other mass media outlets such as television.

Due to the heavy influence of such factors, parents want top quality clothes for their children in order to cater to their comfort and not opt for old and second hand clothes. Even though the birth rates across the world are declining, the demand for children wear is increasing at a fast pace due to the exposure levels of children presently increasing, and they want to wear the stuff styled in the manner what their parents wear. Kids of today are becoming increasingly brand conscious and want to wear stylish clothes that cater to their comfort and as well as to their sense of fashion. Due to this, the global childrenswear market is expanding at a rapid pace.

The global children wear market is slated to touch a value of US$ 207,142.4 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a moderate CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Children Wear Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the girls children wear segment is slated to touch a value of US$ 70,220.6 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The girls segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the category type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the 6 to 24 months children wear segment will reach a value of US$ 51,326.6 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period. The 6 to 24 months children wear segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fourth of the revenue share of the demographics segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the economy children wear segment is slated to reach a value of US$ 86,217.4 Mn in 2022. The economy children wear segment is expected to lose some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the APEJ region in the economy segment.

Fact.MR forecasts that the modern trade children wear segment will exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2022. Modern trade segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the sales channel segment by 2017 end and is expected to gain some market share by the end of the year 2022.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for children wear, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as V.F. Corporation, Ralph Lauren Corporation, The Children’s Place, Benetton Group SpA, Avon Products Inc., Dolce & Gabbana Luxembourg S.à.r.l, Carter’s Inc., Kimberly Clark Corporation and Levi Strauss & Co, Kering S.A.

