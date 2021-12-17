Sales of Household Art Supplies Market to Grow 1.6x by 2026

In an era filled with touchscreen computers, tablets and smartphones, buying actual art supplies could be a rare sight. However, this is far from the truth as art supplies market can never truly be completely replaced by modern technology as true art lovers will always prefer real art as opposed to the virtual one. The art supplies market is projected to cross US$ 40 billion by 2028.

Revenue share of stationery shops in the art supplies market is more than 40% in the art supplies market by sales channel and is predicted to remain the key sales channel throughout the duration of the forecast period. Digital platforms amalgamate art supplies manufacturers and social networking sites have become a tool for consumers as well as a marketers to expose and expand their art supplies products which are likely to boost art supplies market. The number of people engaging in social networking sites and other digital platforms has increased dramatically.

The report specifically talks about art supplies that are available in the market, which include pens, pencils, colors, highlighters and markers for end users such as school, residences, industries, offices, independent professionals and others reaching the consumers via sales channels, such as stationery shops, departmental stores, supermarket/hypermarket, online sales and other sales channels, across the globe.

Art supplies Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the art supplies market on the basis of product type, end user, and sales channel, across several regions.

Product Type

Pencils and Accessories Graphite Pencils Erasers Sharpeners Mechanical Pencils Pencil Leads

Writing Pens Fineliners Ballpoint Pens Rollerballs Refills

Coloring Products Colored Pencils Fiber-tip Pens Fineliners Crayons, Chalks, and Oil Pastels Paints



Fact.MR has profiled some of the most prominent companies active in the art supplies market such as Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., F.I.L.A. (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.), Société BIC SA, Hallmark Cards, Inc., Maped, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG, Pedilite, Pentel Co., Ltd., Pilot Corporation, Newell Brands Inc, ITC Limited, Pelikan International Corporation Berhad, Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., and Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. Some of the major strategies adopted by key players in the market include product innovation, mergers & acquisitions and expansion. For example, in 2015, Cello group sold its remaining equity in Cello Pens to BIC. Pursuant to acquisition, BIC holds 100% equity in Cello pens.

