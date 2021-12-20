Darrell Kelley Turns Attention To New Holiday Release

New York, USA, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Darrell Kelley’s label, Viral Records, announced the release of his latest single, “It’s Christmas”. The holiday single is quite a contrast to his more recent records which have mainly dealt with the huge discrepancy in society’s unfair meting out of justice and guarantees of basic rights that many of the less fortunate and minority races within our population sadly must contend with on a daily basis. Instead, this time around the socially conscious entertainer chose to concentrate his attention and energy on spreading goodwill and Christmas cheer with this holiday release.

Viral Records, a small independent label with offices located in both the states of Georgia as well as Florida and was founded by Kelley and associates, remarked that after all the suffering and death due to the Covid virus pandemic that spread throughout the world in 2020-2021 they felt that during this holiday season the best medicine for music fans would be a healthy dose of an uplifting Christmas song. Their hope that his soon-to-be holiday classic may be just what the doctor ordered is their way of giving back to not only all those who have supported the artist and his label in the past but to everyone who will be hearing it. And from what now appears to be a tsunami size second wave of this dangerously contagious virus all around the globe, people are in need of any gift of hope anyone can possibly offer them.

“It’s Christmas” will be distributed globally by his record company to all major digital retailers and streaming platforms on the internet. A North American radio and press campaign has just been launched to promote “It’s Christmas”. Mainstream Top 40, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop, and Adult Contemporary format radio stations have already been serviced with “It’s Christmas”. Additional personal appearances will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more go to https://www.darrellkelleyofficial.com.

Darrell Kelley is presently available for interviews and/or appearances. All news, updates, and other information about upcoming events may also be found at https://www.instagram.com/darrellkelleyofficial/, and is where Viral Records plans to debut the official their “It’s Christmas” music video.

Darrell Kelley’s press kit will be provided upon request to all members of the media by contacting the representative listed below.

Media Contact:

Stevie B

Mia Mind Music

Phone: 800-843-8575

Email: press@miamindmusic.com