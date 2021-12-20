Manual Testing Training in Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Manual testing is known as a software testing process that executes test cases without the use of any tools. According to the end user’s point of view it executes the test cases manually. It checks the working condition of an application correctly and implements the complete software application effectively.

Manual testing is the fundamental process that can correct both the visible and hidden defects of software applications accurately. Manual testing is very important for the all new developed software before automation time and effort is essential for manual testing. It provides bug free software. Manual is an essential component for the testing in software development.

Although manual testing is required for the newly developed software. It checks the features of software working properly. It ensures that all are created and processed properly.

Types of Manual testing

Manual testing keeps the software development error-free. There are various types to ensure error-free software development.

1) Black box testing:

It is the technique of testing software development without seeing internal code structure. Hence the developers don’t want to know about the internal code structure. It ensures if the software matches its specification and requirements given by users. Black box testing ensures the inputs and output application without the consideration of internal structure.

2) White Box Testing

It is exactly opposite of black-box testing. To perform manual testing internal structure, codebase knowledge is required, in this type it defines code visibility for the manual testers.

White box testing used to define the flow of input and output instead of focusing on the functional needs of the application. It is used to improve the software application design and usability that strengthens its security.

3) Exploratory testing

Exploratory testing is a kind of Manual testing in which the testers don’t want to create test cases in an advanced way. It is used to create out-of-box test cases and execute the test cases quickly.

The testers have the freedom and responsibility to introduce the continuous design and execution of testion features.

It helps the testers to escape from the predefined test cases and provides learning, investigation and discovery of the application in learning.

Difference between Manual andAutomation testing

Manual testing requires human action while automation testing requires machines. Manual testing is suitable for user interface and user experience.

Automation testing is suitable for stable systems that promote lesser bugs, it is mostly used for regression testing and performance testing. Testing tools like selenium and Jmeter are commonly used.

Pros

Accurate

Provides human insight

Adaptable

Saves money

Cons

It provides heavy resources

It is not always suitable

Potential for errors

It is not reusable

How Manual testing is performed?

❖ It is necessary to understand the project requirement, understand the behavior of software, and what should be tested.

❖ Prepare test cases after the understanding of project requirements and should implement the test case in order to provide error-free software application.

❖ Report the bugs once the bugs are identified, again execute failed test cases to verify they pass.

Why Manual Testing?

Manual testing is based on human perspective, the usability and look,feel of the application can be implemented by humans.

Manual check consistently gives a more extensive point of view of the general application. As the human mind will forever be in an exploratory structure, rather than a coding system that executes similar advances each time. In this way, it will give more extensive inclusion for the system validation. Another situation where manual testing is required is the situation usability testing.

We perform usability testing to assess how helpful, proficient, and easy to understand the item has ended up being for the end clients. For this appraisal, we require the most elevated manual mediation and can’t depend on instruments to survey it for us. So to assess the item according to the end-client perspective, we decide on manual testing.