Selenium Testing Training in Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Selenium is an open-source framework and portable tool that is utilized for mechanizing the tests directed on internet browsers. It is just utilized for testing web applications, for example, Shopping Carts, Email Programs like Gmail, Yahoo.

Testing done by utilizing Selenium is regularly known as Selenium Testing.

Selenium isn’t only a solitary tool, as it is a group of software and each tool has various instances of testing.

Selenium was presented by Jason Huggins in 2004. Jason Huggins is an Engineer at Thoughtworks. He was taking care of his responsibilities on some web applications and he suddenly required testing.

He understood that ordinary Manual Testing (used to distinguish bugs, issues, and imperfections in programming) of their application was going to be increasingly ineffectual.

He made a JavaScript Program that would control the program’s activity. Also he named the program “JavaScriptTestRunner” and later he made JavaScriptTestRunner as an Open Source that was subsequently renamed as Selenium core.

What are the tools in selenium?

Selenium integrated development environment Selenium remote control Selenium web driver Selenium grid

Selenium IDE is implemented as a firefox extension that offers record and functionality on test Script and provides the tester to create recorded scripts in many types such as HTML, Java, Ruby, Python, etc.

Selenium RC provides the testers to create automated web application tests with support of any programming languages. It also includes HTTP proxy servers that enable the browser to understand that web applications are tested and come from proxy servers.

Selenium web driver offers programming interface to create test cases, and the test scripts are created according to the identification of web elements on the web pages then executes the action that can be performed on the web elements. It directly conveys with the web browser. Selenium web driver includes HTML unit driver, opera driver, safari driver, etc.

Selenium grid is the most important component of selenium that run and compiles the test cases in a parallel environment on a different operating system or browser

Features of Selenium

Selenium supports multiple browsers such as google chrome, safari, firefox by executing simple commands.

Selenium supports multiple programming languages such as Java, Python, C#, Perl, etc.

It is speed in execution that directly conveys with the browser without the need of an intermediate server.

Easy to identify and it’s easy for locators in webdriver helps in finding web elements in the website. It is a great advantage for the testers to implement.

It is an open-source and portable framework that can work on different operating systems like Linux, Mac, etc.

It reduces time and increases efficiency that is used widely for web development.

Selenium promotes continuous integration and continuous delivery.

Limitations of Selenium

It is used for only testing web applications, not software.

It is not accurate in handling dynamic web applications.

It faces some problems while handling pop-ups and frames.

There is absent of test integration tool for test management

Huge skillset is required for automating test tools.

Why use Selenium?

Selenium motivates testers to compose a script to create content in one programming language and run (re-use) the same test scripts on different platforms. WebDriver is turning out to be important for the W3C standard for all programs, and hence creating programs that will naturally uphold Selenium. The interesting part of this test automation tool is that the testers in testing UI modules offer an enormous set of choices to test, think about the outcomes and check to assume that they are in agreement with the normal application conduct or not.

There are some reasons why we use the Selenium framework for web application development such as transparency, platform independence, visibility in end-to-end testing, and continuous integration efforts.