How To Always Be Ready For Fire At The Workplace: 7 Tips From Experts

London, UK, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Fire incidents can’t only damage your business property — they can also, and more importantly, claim lives. Every year, around 22,000 fires take place in UK workplaces, with misuse of equipment and incorrect storage of combustible materials as the leading causes. This is why it’s important to get the best sprinkler system from one of the most trusted fire sprinkler companies to help you protect your business and people.

In this article, we’re listing down seven tips from experts on how you can be always ready for fire at your workplace.

Prepare a fire emergency plan. As fire incidents know no time or place, it’s better to be prepared. You should have a comprehensive fire emergency plan that covers the following:

Your office’s preferred process of reporting fires

Evacuation procedure and guidelines

Emergency escape routes and assignments

Directory of who to contact during a fire emergency

List of workers who are designated to perform rescue and medical duties

Invest in a quality fire sprinkler system. While a plan is vital, it’s also important to equip your workplace with the best fire protection product from a workplace and domestic sprinkler systems provider. Smoke detectors and fire suppression systems can’t only help alert your people of a fire breakout, they can also minimise property damage and even mortality statistics.

Educate your employees. Even the best fire response plans and products won’t be useful if your employees don’t know about them — or how to implement or use them — in the first place. So it’s your responsibility to make sure that all your employees have undergone the necessary orientation and training.

Conduct regular fire drills. Experts recommend holding fire drills semiannually at the least. This will help you better train your employees on what to do should a fire emergency arise. It will also give you the chance to assess what needs to be improved in your fire emergency plan.

Eliminate fire hazards. It’s incontestable how workplace and domestic sprinkler systems have helped many clients respond to fire emergencies better. But as an additional preventive measure, you should also see to it that your office has no fire hazards. This entails checking your electrical system, equipment, and components and replacing damaged or outdated ones; keeping combustible objects in a secure place; removing fire exit obstructions; and simply regularly cleaning your space, among others.

Always unplug appliances after use. Many workplace fires are electrical-related. So you have to pay extra attention to it. Apart from using only recognised and rated electrical products, you have to make sure that your employees always unplug appliances after use.

Designate a smoking area. Smoking is another culprit behind fire emergencies business properties. If you can’t make your premies a no-smoking zone, you have to dedicate an area where your employees and guests can take a cigarette break.

