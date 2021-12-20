Tropical Battery Specialist Becomes the Most Trusted Car Battery Shop

Tropical Battery Specialist Sdn. Bhd., which has been providing professional car batteries, becomes one of the most trusted and recommended car battery shops by the customers.

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to car batteries, people find it difficult to get a trusted car battery shop that will deliver a quality product. Getting the best quality battery for the car makes traveling easy and smooth. TBS Car Battery Shop came into existence in the year 2010. The owner began by supplying car batteries to workshops, spare part outlets, heavy industries, and car owners, backed by decades of experience in the automobile battery sector among family members.

In 2018, after doing a close observation of the market and the trend of rising mobility, the owner entered into the car battery delivery business. This idea came into being after seeing the accessibility or usage of mobile devices for the collection of information.

TBS Car Battery Shop promises to take the stress out of battery-related breakdowns by delivering professional car battery delivery service to your doorstep, with a large area of coverage and easy payment options.

The TBS Car Battery Shop focuses on providing excellent service and only sells high-quality, well-known battery brands. This is what makes it a customer’s favourite. The company doesn’t restrict the brand of a car battery but has almost all types of batteries.

They have battery brands for all types of vehicles, including domestic cars, Japanese, Korean, European, and heavy-duty trucks. Century Battery and Korea’s #1 Battery Brand – Rocket Battery. The car battery shop delivers the batteries with a warranty that makes them more trusted.

TBS Car Battery Shop is the car battery delivery shop that gives immediate response. It is known for providing services to the people residing in areas around Petaling Jaya and its surrounding areas such as Damansara Utama, Mont Kiara, Damansara Perdana, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kota Damansara, SS2, Kelana Jaya, Subang Jaya, Damansara Jaya, Sri Hartamas, Bangsar, Damansara Heights, Mutiara Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, Shah Alam, Cheras, and the majority of Klang Valley / Selangor are also covered.

Generally, people worry about the employees. If they are not well trained then it again turns out to be frustrating. But TBS Car Battery Shop employees are exclusively educated to recommend the suitable spec battery for your vehicle, as well as the proper battery installation technique. This is what has made it the most reliable company.

Incorrect battery specifications might lead to premature failure and possibly harm to the car’s electronic systems.

When it comes to mode of payment after the delivery of the battery, customers can opt for easy methods, as it offers various more.

TBS Car Battery Shop accepts credit cards, cash, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, GrabPay, Boost, DuitNow QR, Maybank QRPay, MAE, and bank transfer as payment methods for outdoor services.

For more information, please visit https://carbatterydelivery.my/

Press & Media Contact:

Marshal Tan

Tropical Battery Specialist Sdn. Bhd.

G-3 Pelangi Utama, Jalan Masjid PJU6A,

47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Malaysia

016-293 9733

admin@carbatterydelivery.my

www.carbatterydelivery.my