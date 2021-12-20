USOC Medical Offers A Range Of Advanced Patient Monitoring Systems By Philips

Irvine, CA, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — USOC Medical is a biomedical equipment service and repair company based in the region of Irvine, California. They offer a wide range of biomedical supplies, ranging from sensors and patient cables to even patient monitoring systems. They can be a great source to acquire Pacific Medical Equipment and many other types of biomedical solutions as well. USOC Medical is big enough to cater to the expansive range of medical equipment related concerns one may have. However, USOC Medical still manages to maintain a unique personal approach towards the needs of each client, and try to provide them with solutions that can perfectly fit their requirements.

USOC Medical is one of the most dependable vendors through whom people can purchase technologically advanced, branded devices like PHILIPS MP40. This patient monitor delivers high-performance monitoring for flexible care settings. It comes with 10 preset screen configurations, and has customized viewing options that allows healthcare staff members to view and analyze data in graphical or numerical formats, as well as juxtapose real-time measurements and trended data. It also allows them to organize every onscreen element, right from waveforms to data labels, as desired. Such advanced monitors by Philips also have comfortable handle and rugged housing that facilitates easy portability. These monitors combine portability and measurement flexibility to match the pace and unique needs of intermediate care environments – at the patient’s side. They also have built-in clinical support tools such as Event Surveillance, conventional diagnostic 12-lead ECG, and arrhythmia analysis.

USOC Medical has managed to build a team of well-trained individuals who have the capacity to repair a variety of advanced biomedical equipment. They are also equipped with original Philips MP5 Parts.

Contact USOC Medical at 1-855-888-USOC.International clients may give them a call at 1-949-243-9111.

