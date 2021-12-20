Alpharetta, Georgia, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Master Apps Lab is pleased to announce the launch of the new app. “Timesnap: DayTime Stamp Camera.” It is an app that allows you to add a date and time watermark to your images and videos using numerous stamp styles and templates.

By having a Timesnap app, you can quickly timestamp the current date and time to the stunning videos and photos you capture with the Timesnap camera app

Not just that, but you’ll be able to add custom dates and timestamps to your images and videos captured with the timesnap camera, with that you can also add those templates to photos and videos in your phone gallery.

Furthermore, the date and timestamp designs are customized to match your various moods, making your photos and videos seem even better.

“I am really thrilled to release our new app “Timesnap: Daytime Stamp Camera,” said the CEO of the Master Apps lab company during the app’s lunch. The app functions similarly to other timestamp camera apps, but the creative templates, which were created keeping the human emotions in mind, set it apart from the many other apps on the market. I am confident that the app will be of great use to everyone.”

Why Timesnap Camera Application?

– It will solve all of your date and time problems.

– A free camera app that allows anybody to time-stamp all of their photos and videos.

– Take this timestamp camera with you whenever and wherever you desire, and share your memories with those you care about.

– Depending on your mood, choose from a plethora of time and date stamp templates.

Add personalized stamps crafted by hand to your photos and videos to reflect your various moods. The app is compatible with devices running OS 4.2 and above.

Start snapping with the Timesnap camera app today and start discovering and collecting memories.