Features of GI Earthing Electrode

GI Earthing Electrode Manufacturer & Supplier in India.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Veraizen Earthing is the leading GI Earthing Electrodes manufacturer and supplier in India. We customize this product to meet the needs of our customers. The offered electrode is widely used to protect people from accidents caused by accumulation in telecommunication towers, microwave antennas, residential areas, and industrial areas. In areas with high soil resistivity, GI (Galvanized Iron) Earthing Electrodes give a low-impedance ground. The method dissipates lightning energy and other dangerous electrical fault currents, even in sandy or rocky soil conditions, when used in conjunction with Reflow Grounding Minerals.

GI Earthing Electrode Specification

Coating Thickness: 100 Micron Hot-Dip Galvanized

Thickness: As per Standard

Usage/Application: For Earthing Purpose

Material: Galvanized Iron (GI)

Diameter: 32 MM, 40 MM, 50 MM, 65 MM, 80 MM and 100 MM

Size Of Conductor: Standard

Types of GI Earthing Electrode –

GI Earthing Electrode Features

Designed for fast fault current dissipation.

Low maintenance and low space requirement.

Easy and Fast installation

Most suitable for electrode condition with oh value between 5.0 to 8.0

Moisture booster chemical bag provided for low earth resistance

No need to pour water

