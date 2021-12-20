Features of GI Earthing Electrode

Posted on 2021-12-20 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

GI Earthing Electrode Manufacturer & Supplier in India.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Veraizen Earthing is the leading GI Earthing Electrodes manufacturer and supplier in India. We customize this product to meet the needs of our customers. The offered electrode is widely used to protect people from accidents caused by accumulation in telecommunication towers, microwave antennas, residential areas, and industrial areas. In areas with high soil resistivity, GI (Galvanized Iron) Earthing Electrodes give a low-impedance ground. The method dissipates lightning energy and other dangerous electrical fault currents, even in sandy or rocky soil conditions, when used in conjunction with Reflow Grounding Minerals.

GI Earthing Electrode Specification

Coating Thickness: 100 Micron Hot-Dip Galvanized

Thickness: As per Standard

Usage/Application: For Earthing Purpose

Material: Galvanized Iron (GI)

Diameter: 32 MM, 40 MM, 50 MM, 65 MM, 80 MM and 100 MM

Size Of Conductor: Standard

Types of GI Earthing Electrode –

GI Earthing Electrode Features

  • Designed for fast fault current dissipation.
  • Low maintenance and low space requirement.
  • Easy and Fast installation
  • Most suitable for electrode condition with oh value between 5.0 to 8.0
  • Moisture booster chemical bag provided for low earth resistance
  • No need to pour water

 

For more info visit: GI Earthing Electrodes

You may also like: Pure Copper Earthing Electrode Manufacturers in India

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution