you’re a leading service-based business that now requires advice financially from experts but can not afford full-time CFO services for startups.

you’re running an organization that’s gazing to replace an existing CFO & also don’t want an on-site CFO on a daily basis.

Here you will need to pay only for what you need and want.

First Level: Virtual CFO (full-service)

With a remote team of CPA, Accountants, & a Tax Partner our VCFO service partners you up as they are always available to provide you an effective guide that can take your business to peak level. Here you will find a lot of redundancy, so even if someone is on leave from our team, still your VCFO service will be on ON mode.

You are a few steps away to have a conversation with our project managers that will provide you an ultimate service of VCFO and also will increase efficiencies such as money, time, & management. If you need expert financial advice to enhance your service-based business, however, can’t afford a full-time controller or CFO, our Virtual CFO Services are a perfect fit.

How much do virtual cfo services for startups in india?

The expense of recruiting a full-time CFO can go from $175,000 – $480,000 per year in addition to vacations, rewards, and different benefits. Our VCFO services provide you with strategic experience helping at a reasonable fixed expense that will help you to enhance your business. On average our Virtual CFO package costs are $1500 per week (under $80,000 per year).

The services include in the best Virtual CFO services are…

Forecasting

Bank relationships

Weekly meetings

Company-wide KPIs

and much more.

Second Level: Controller

Our Controller administration provides you professional support for accounts payable, strategic planning, tax returns, and receivable, and also detailed forecasting – all at the fraction of the expense of a full-time Controller. We get into more strategic dynamic forecasting and cash flow management. In case you’re ready to scale, this sort of dynamic forecasting is a basic part of your upcoming development.

Third Level: Transactional

Our Transactional administration gives you traditional accounting services, which include, setting up your month-to-month budget statements – including monetary records, industry financial comparisons, and many more. Now, we are not limited to helping you with expense forms only, yet additionally with more strategic planning. We’re not simply a group of accountants and bookkeepers. We’re specialists in laying a strong financial foundation to assist your business with acceleration.