ARTIST OFFERS FOR SALE NFT OF HER OWN SHADOW

Bulgaria, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — In an unprecedented move, visual artist Boryana Korcheva has created an NFT of her own shadow. Titled “The Artist’s Shadow” the work tests the notions of personal boundaries, ownership and possession in a digital age.

The conceptual artwork consists of the act of creating an NFT of Korcheva’s shadow and offering it for sale in the marketplace. As the artist points out, the accompanying visual captures only one of the infinite appearances of her shadow and serves only as a reference. As the NFT is of the shadow and not of the image, it is the only one that will ever be created.

“In as much as we can perceive it with our senses, a shadow is tangible, yet it is impossible to capture, seal or store. A photo or a film can record only limited moments from its existence in time and space. NFT technology offers a way of capturing a shadow and making it possible to own, sell and buy.” – explains Korcheva.

Korcheva’s unorthodox idea puts forward important questions about our changing perceptions of self and value as the digital world offers new ways of relating to each other.

“The Artist’s Shadow” NFT is offered for sale on OpenSea at a price of 0.25 Ethereum ($1013).

Link: https://opensea.io/assets/matic/0x2953399124f0cbb46d2cbacd8a89cf0599974963/83135409336371742461969061214452011411168344822799892194483786300802256076801/

About Boryana Korcheva

Boryana Korcheva is a painter, sculptor, printmaker, curator and art historian. Her main interest is in the human form as an expression of the human condition. Fluent in five languages, Bulgarian born Korcheva turned to art relatively late in life after an international career in marketing communications.

Korcheva’s work has been exhibited in US, Bulgaria, Spain and Dubai. She is the author and presenter of the fast-growing YouTube channel Art Unplugged.