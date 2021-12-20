Importance of Using Fire Dampers in Commercial Areas

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Installed in HVAC system ducts, automatic fire dampers would automatically shut one or more doors in the damper when a rise in temperature is detected. This will keep smoke or fire from spreading through the ducts to the other areas of the commercial building, which uses this passive fire protection device. The importance of using this product is evident from how it works. Nevertheless, in the capacity of being a Aluminium Technical Engineering Factory Tecnalco , we will take a closer look at this topic.

Reasons to Use Fire Dampers at a Commercial Setting

Active fire protection products such as sprinklers can reduce the speed of spreading fire and help with occupant evacuation. However, those forms of fire protection devices alone cannot keep gases or smoke from spreading. For your information, one of the leading causes of unnatural death in commercial fire occurrences is the act of smoke or gas spreading. Operating passive fire dampers do not require the utilization of electricity. Instead, in the case of an increase in temperature, a thermal element or core would melt to allow for spring-operated damper doors or blades to close. You may want to go for horizontal or vertical damper options, according to how these shut the ducting system. Each damper type suits different applications.

It takes only a few seconds for a tiny flame to just grow and be a major occurrence of fire. Cutting off all the possible passageways where flames can travel will allow containing the situation to a single location. This will help to ensure that a building is fireproof. Being fireproof means that you will have one less thing to worry about even on holidays.

On the other hand, the utilization of motorized smoke fire dampers is to prevent the propagation of smoke through the ventilation system of a building. The dampers are typically situated in the ductwork and work by shutting off at the time of smoke detection. As with a fire occurrence, smoke is also likely to propagate fast through a commercial building. In a fire incident, one of the leading reasons for death is smoke inhalation. It is important to keep smoke inhalation from happening to keep your building occupants safe at the time of evacuation. This is where motorized smoke fire dampers have a big role to play.

Install The Best Fire Dampers Today for Your Commercial Building

Are you planning on building an HVAC or ducting system? If so, be sure to add fire dampers to your plans. When you have any doubt about which damper variety to choose, consider contacting a Aluminium Technical Engineering Factory Tecnalco as well. For instance, we offer high-grade fire and safety products as well as have competent staffers to help you pick the right damper for your building or application.