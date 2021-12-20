Promoted as a performance-improving supplement beginning in the 1990s. Creatine is one of the most popular supplements used by people looking to maximize their performance, gain lean muscle mass, and increased strength. Creatine supplements have been known as a product that brings on its promise of improved strength. In general, creatine supplements enhances the body’s ability to produce energy rapidly and are purchased in flavoured powders and is mixed with liquid. With more power, a person can train harder and more often, give faster and better results. Creatine is most effective in explosive activities and high-intensity training including sports and weight training that requires short bursts of effort, such as baseball, football and sprinting. Derived from the food a person eats (typically fish or meat) or formed endogenously (in the body) from the amino acids methionine, glycine, and arginine. Creatine is one of the more efficacious supplements to hit the shelves.

Global Creatine Supplements Market Dynamics

Creatine has been recognized by hard training athletes and scientific community as a product that delivers on its promise of enhanced muscle size and improved strength, and it is one of the protuberant drivers for the creatine supplements market. Athletes are the core of creatine supplements market. Creatine supplements are also consumed by sufferers of the neurodegenerative disease, and those with naturally lower levels of creatine increase its marketability by consuming it as a performance enhancer. These factors are likely to boost the growth of the global creatine supplements market.

Global Creatine Supplements Market Regional Overview

During the forecast period, the global creatine supplements market is expected to witness profitable growth. The APEJ region is expected to drive the global creatine supplements market due to the growing health-conscious population, especially in India and China. The North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness a productive growth of the creatine supplements market.

Global Creatine Supplements Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the creatine supplements market are:

Taicang Xinyue

N&R Industries

Pingluo Sunshine

Jiangsu Yuanyang

Zibo Lanjian

Shanghai Baosui

Shanghai Biosundrug

Suzhou Sanjian

NutraBio, AlzChem AG

Tianjin Tiancheng

Other Key Players

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

