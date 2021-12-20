Lawn Aerator Market To Develop Rapidly By 2021 -2031

According to the latest research study by Fact.MR, Lawn Aerator market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. Substantial growth in production and sales of lawn aerator seems to provide a positive outlook to the overall lawn & gardening industry. Moreover, the promising demand for lawn and gardening consumables will act as a potential driver for sales in the long run.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Lawn Aerators?

Some of the key prominent players in this industry are

Remington Power Tools

Yard Butler

Powerhouse Outdoor Equipment

Greenworks Tools

Craftsman

Mantis Garden Tools

Groundsman Industries

Agri-Fab Inc

Brinly Hardy Co.

Garden Weasel.

The aforementioned players are mainly relying upon organic growth strategies such as product launches and spending in R&D activities. Moreover, the global lawn aerator market is moderately consolidated with larger players holding a chunk of the market share.

Key Segments

By Type

Spikes

Plugs

By Power Source

Self-Propelled

Corded/Electric

By Application

Personal Gardens

Recreational Activities (Turfs, Golf, Cricket)

Sports Fields

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Lawn Aerator? Growing inclination towards landscaping coupled with a surge in residential and commercial projects. Also, increase in construction of outdoor spaces such as outdoor kitchen, lounges, relaxing areas and party pools is expected to bolster the lawn aerator sales. Additionally, increased spending on sports facilities such as playgrounds, golf courses and soccer fields is likely to contribute significantly towards lawn aerators growth. Moreover, an increase in gardening along with the growing popularity of DIY (Do It Yourself) activities have led to a significant surge in sales. Furthermore, the growing trend of horticulture activity coupled with rising disposable income is projected to boost the sales.

Organic Farming to Propel Growth of Lawn Aerators Over the past half-decade concerns about the excessive use of pesticides and insecticides is seeking the attention of the consumers. Demand for organically produced fruits and vegetables is higher than ever and consequently as result has led to a significant increase in organic agricultural land. For instance, compared to 1999 the organic agriculture has increased six folds with the Oceania region seeing the highest absolute growth. These trends have led to a surge in demand for lawn & gardening equipment such as lawn aerators. Moreover, change in consumer preferences for organically produced crops coupled with high disposable income along with demand for sustainable farming is projected to drive the sales of lawn aerator in the long run.