Lawn Aerator Market To Develop Rapidly By 2021 -2031

Posted on 2021-12-20 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

According to the latest research study by Fact.MR, Lawn Aerator market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. Substantial growth in production and sales of lawn aerator seems to provide a positive outlook to the overall lawn & gardening industry. Moreover, the promising demand for lawn and gardening consumables will act as a potential driver for sales in the long run.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Lawn Aerators?

Some of the key prominent players in this industry are

  • Remington Power Tools
  • Yard Butler
  • Powerhouse Outdoor Equipment
  • Greenworks Tools
  • Craftsman
  • Mantis Garden Tools
  • Groundsman Industries
  • Agri-Fab Inc
  • Brinly Hardy Co.
  • Garden Weasel.

The aforementioned players are mainly relying upon organic growth strategies such as product launches and spending in R&D activities. Moreover, the global lawn aerator market is moderately consolidated with larger players holding a chunk of the market share.

Key Segments

By Type

  • Spikes
  • Plugs

By Power Source

  • Self-Propelled
  • Corded/Electric

By Application

  • Personal Gardens
  • Recreational Activities (Turfs, Golf, Cricket)
  • Sports Fields

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Lawn Aerator?

Growing inclination towards landscaping coupled with a surge in residential and commercial projects. Also, increase in construction of outdoor spaces such as outdoor kitchen, lounges, relaxing areas and party pools is expected to bolster the lawn aerator sales. Additionally, increased spending on sports facilities such as playgrounds, golf courses and soccer fields is likely to contribute significantly towards lawn aerators growth.

Moreover, an increase in gardening along with the growing popularity of DIY (Do It Yourself) activities have led to a significant surge in sales. Furthermore, the growing trend of horticulture activity coupled with rising disposable income is projected to boost the sales.

Organic Farming to Propel Growth of Lawn Aerators

Over the past half-decade concerns about the excessive use of pesticides and insecticides is seeking the attention of the consumers. Demand for organically produced fruits and vegetables is higher than ever and consequently as result has led to a significant increase in organic agricultural land. For instance, compared to 1999 the organic agriculture has increased six folds with the Oceania region seeing the highest absolute growth. These trends have led to a surge in demand for lawn & gardening equipment such as lawn aerators.

Moreover, change in consumer preferences for organically produced crops coupled with high disposable income along with demand for sustainable farming is projected to drive the sales of lawn aerator in the long run.

COVID-19 Impact on Lawn Aerator Market

COVID-19 pandemic restricted the market growth witnessed over the past half-decade due to prolonged lockdowns and restriction on recreational and outdoor activities. Moreover, a shift in consumer spending towards healthcare and related services led to a downfall in gardening equipment sales. However, with eases in government restrictions and the opening up of public spaces for recreational purposes, the lawn aerator production is expected to gain affirmative growth.

U.S and Canada Lawn Aerator Market Outlook

North America holds close to half of the global market share owing to the rise in outdoor activities and high spending on gardening activities. For instance, according to the American Horticulture Society’s national gardening survey, an average household spent about the U.S $ 503 on gardening and lawn activities in 2017. Moreover, around 20% of the 18-34 age group population in the U.S are involved in gardening activities thus making the gardening industry a lucrative space for lawn aerators growth.

Furthermore, the lawn & garden equipment wholesaling industry is worth U.S $ 89.4 Bn in the United States which is contributing significantly to the growth of lawn aerator sales. Canada on the other hand is expected to provide the required push to the regional growth attributed to the increased spending on outdoor leisure activities, promotion and maintenance of green areas along growing sporting events. The mentioned factors will drive the regional market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific Lawn Aerator Market Outlook

Over the past half-decade trends have changed in the Asia Pacific region with people opting to spend on outdoor activities. Factors like rising disposable income and improved standard of living are contributing towards the growth of lawn and gardening activities. Additionally, a surge in CSR activities by companies in the region and growing concern over the environmental impact is driving the lawn & gardening industry growth.

Moreover, in technologically advanced countries like South Korea and Japan walk-behind aerators along with a ride on wheels are being preferred as their focus has always been on renovation of lawns without any comprise in quality.

Lawn Aerator Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

