Hot Glue Guns Market To See Incredible Growth During 2021 – 2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the hot glue guns market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for these glue guns will witness steady recovery in the short term, with a positive growth outlook in the long run.

With the use of these glue guns is rising across various industries like electronics, food, packaging and others because of their easy use and better result, it is projected that the demand for these glue guns will rise in upcoming years.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Hot Glue Guns?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of hot glue guns include

BSTPOWER

SureBonder

PAM Fastening Technology

MELTOX

Arrow Fastener

Adhesive technologies

Attican Black Iron

Metronic International

Stanly Bostitch

YutaoZ Professional

Manufacturers are spending heavily to make a better product. Furthermore, they are investing in newer technology and performing researches on how these glue gun can be also used in the wood & furniture industry. They are trying to make glue guns, even more, user friendly by reducing the weight of these guns so they can be used for a longer time.

Key Segments

By Gun Type

Slot Gun

Strip Gun

Fiber Gun

By End-Use

Food Industry

Electronics Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Stores

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Hot Glue Guns? Due to Covid-19, the glue market saw a decrease in demand as production were on hold in many countries, but with the ease in lockdown and reopening almost all industries, the demand for glue gun is expected to increase. Various industries are preferring to use these glue guns as adhesives instead of using other solvent-based adhesives or other glues. These glue guns have many advantages over other fasteners which helps them to attract more consumers. These hot glue gun dries strong compared with other adhesives, so consumers are preferring this because they can provide a strong bond between the objects they want to glue. These glue guns can also provide a long shelf-life, so after using these hot glue consumers would not have to worry about the product for a long time. Another advantage of using these guns which is driving the sales of these glue guns is they can dry quickly so with the use of this glue gun consumers can use the desired object in a really quick time. These glue guns are also easily disposable so that when they are not required anymore these gun won’t hurt the environment. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the hot glue gun market is poised to experience substantial growth during medium to high run forecast period

These glue guns have many advantages over other solvent-based adhesives and due to that, they are finding their use in various industries across the globe. The electronics industry find major use of these glue guns, various components and sockets are joined together by using these glue guns. Many components in the smartphone and also the back panel of the phone are fixed together by using these glue guns. In other electronic devices like laptops, smart tablets and others use these glue gun to join components together. The food & packaging industry also use these glue guns, as many food cartons like milk, juice and others use these glue guns for a better seal. Frozen food packaging industry also use these glue gun because they provide a good seal for a long period even in cold temperature.