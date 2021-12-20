Pantusa Towing Receives Honor from the San Antonio Business Journal

Boerne, Texas, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Pantusa Towing is pleased to announce they have received an honor from the San Antonio Business Journal. This honor recognizes local, privately owned businesses that have exhibited high revenue growth over the past three years. Due to the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, this growth is an incredible achievement.

The San Antonio Business Journal recognized Pantusa Towing for their rapid growth over the past few years during the 2021 Fast Track Awards, which were presented during a live event that took place on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 1746 Lockhill Selma Road from 5:30 until 7:30 pm. Pantusa Towing is proud to be one of 27 finalists for the award. The winner will be featured in a future edition of the San Antonio Business Journal.

Pantusa Towing provides reliable towing services in various areas, including San Antonio and El Paso, TX, Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN, and Pittsburgh, PA. The company has built a solid reputation for providing prompt, reliable towing services. Their team can handle all types of towing jobs, from light work for passenger vehicles to heavy-duty jobs for semi trucks and other larger vehicles.

Anyone interested in learning about this honor from the San Antonio Business Journal can find out more by visiting the Pantusa Towing website or by calling 1-210-775-0628.

About Pantusa Towing: Pantusa Towing is a full-service towing company providing services in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania. They can handle all types of towing jobs, including light, medium, and heavy-duty jobs, providing their customers with the prompt, reliable service they deserve. They can also help with equipment transportation, vehicle transportation, and vehicle storage needs.

Company: Pantusa Towing

Address: 26575 Interstate 10 West

City: Boerne

State: TX

Zip code: 78006

Telephone number: 1-210-775-0628