Harmonic Generators Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2021 – 2031

According to latest research study by Fact.MR, harmonic generators market is set to witness significant growth in terms of volume and value. This will lead to provide promising stance for the manufacturers during the forecast period.

Additionally, muted demand from automobile, electrical & electronic and construction industry is likely to hamper the production of harmonic generators and will directly effect the revenue of the manufacturers across the globe. Although the rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries such as India, China and other North American countries is poised to surge the sale with impressive growth rate of more than 6.5% during the years to come.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Harmonic generators?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of harmonic generators include ADVANCED PHOTONICS INC., COHERENT, Ultrafast systems, Ethicon, LIGHT CONVERSION, Wuhan Hezhong Electric Equipment Manufacture Co., Ltd., Huazheng Electric Manufacturing (Baoding) Co., Lt, WENZHOU JUNKE ELECTRIC CO., LTD., eurofins, Shenzhen Sinexcel Electric Co., Ltd., Alltrade Pacific Co., Ltd., Tek E Industry Grp Co., Ltd., SaLICrU, Hebei Machinery Import & Export Co., Ltd., Mumedia Photoelectric Ltd and other prominent companies.

Key Segments

By Product Type Automated Harmonic Generator Picosecond Harmonic Generator Femtosecond Harmonic Generator Harmonic Generator with SHBC Third Harmonic Generator Others

By Output 200-400 nm 400-600nm 600-800nm >800nm

By Power Output 20W 40W 60W 80W Others

By Design Type Integrated Free Standing

By Harmonic Selection Manual Automated

By Output Pulse Duration 50-100fs 100-200fs 200-400fs >400fs

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Harmonic Generators? The increasing consumption of high power electrical & electronics machineries in various end use industries is likely to provide numerous opportunities to the manufacturers globally. Due to high utilization of power electronics, the quality of electric supply has to be monitored every time in manufacturing units. This will lead to increase the life time of the machinery, and create significant value for harmonic generators. The harmonics generation can account for measureable benefits for end use industries such as electrical & electronics, construction and automobile in terms of electricity bill reduction and protection against equipment failure. Automation in harmonic generators has witnessed considerable growth rate in past few years, since it does not require any crew members for harmonic selection. The demand for automatic harmonic generator is predicted to surge in next couple of years. In addition to this, requirement for harmonic generators is highly dependent on the consumption of high power electrical & electronics machinery, which is remained a longstanding challenge for manufacturers to diversify the consumption. The versatility of the products will lead to surge the utilization in other end use industries as well.

Automobile & Heavy Industrial Manufacturing segment Recovery Likely to Augment Harmonic Generators Sales Automotive and heavy industrial manufacturing demand has been impacted by COVID-19-induced slowdown across globe. This also had ripple effect on the sales of harmonic generators in Q2 and Q3 of 2020. Automobile and industrial manufacturing activity are associated with consumption of high power, this is attributed to advancing need of electricity with uninterrupted supply. Harmonic generators are also used extensively in electrical industry as well, since it is highly efficient for induced voltage test. This is the key factor which also accounts for noteworthy sale in electrical industries.