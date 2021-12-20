The World’s First Digital Marketing Directory

PENANG, MALAYSIA, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — DIGITALMARKETER.TODAY reports the launch of the very first digital marketer directory of its kind soon in Q1 2022.

In contrast to traditional business directories intended solely for businesses, DIGITALMARKETER.TODAY is reported to launch the only digital marketing directory to help individual digital marketers increase their exposure on the World Wide Web.

The directory will help business owners find trusted partners to work with quickly and efficiently. It will also help individual digital marketers to gain public recognition and exposure.

Traditional marketing has changed dramatically in the past decade, bringing the winds of change to the ever-evolving industry. The web has created an entirely new and open market. Digital marketing has become the gold standard for a profitable business, without which no company will be able to grow and expand.

A professional digital marketer can increase the visibility and, therefore, the revenues of a business. Connecting with customers via digital channels such as social media, search engines, via email, and other websites has become a pure necessity for all businesses.

Companies and enterprises of all sizes and in different industries can benefit greatly from digital marketing services that play a significant role in acquiring new prospects and business development strategies.

About Digital Marketer Today

DIGITALMARKETER.TODAY will issue an incredible award, namely the Digital Marketer Badge, for those digital marketers that have been successfully validated. DIGITALMARKETER.TODAY will request information from each applicant to validate his status as a digital marketer. The DIGITALMARKETER.TODAY website believes that in order to qualify as a digital marketer, one needs to meet a minimum set of requirements.

As long as an individual digital marketer maintains a website, either personal or business, possesses a digital marketing-related certification, as well as actively maintaining a presence on social media sites such as Facebook and LinkedIn, he or she is eligible to participate in the “Digital Marketer Validation Program”. The digital marketer badge is the outwardly visible digitization of qualifications that will inform business owners that a digital badge has been granted after a verified evaluation.

The Person Behind The Idea

Calvyn Lee founded DIGITALMARKETER.TODAY in 2021, and has been practicing Digital Marketing since 2007. In addition, he is a certified digital marketing trainer by the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) – a government-owned agency – and by HRDCorp (Human Resource Development Corporation) under the Ministry of Human Resources in Malaysia.

The platform aims to gather all digital marketers in one place and allows them to share their profiles efficiently through the Digital Marketer listings.

In Calvyn Lee’s words, “I wish to improve exposure and recognition for digital marketers in today’s challenging marketplace”.

DIGITALMARKETER.TODAY intends to support over 50,000 digital marketers worldwide in building stronger credibility with consumers through their Digital Marketer Validation Program.

The registration for the Digital Marketer Directory is FREE, and the validation program is also at no cost at present to the applicant.