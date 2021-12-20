Grain Dryer Market To Perceive Substantial Growth During 2021 – 2031

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence firm, grain dryer sales are expected to increase considerably in 2021 and beyond. The necessity to eliminate moisture from grains to enhance shelf life is principally driving adoption.

As the COVID-19 pandemic’s intensity recedes in some regions, sales are expected to gather pace across the short-term forecast period. In addition, unceasing demand for foodgrains across developing regions is keeping demand elevated.

Grain Dryer: Competitive Landscape

Cimbria

Buhler

The GSI Company

Sukup Manufacturing

Brock Group

Alvan Blanch etc.

Grain Dryer: Segmentation Analysis

The global market is broadly segmented based on type, Propulsion, end use application and region.

Based on type, the market is further segmented as: Stationary Mobile

Based on Propulsion, the global market is further segmented as: Battery Propelled Diesel Propelled

Based on end use application, the global market is further segmented as: Cereals Pulses Oilseeds



Key Developments in the Global Grain Dryer Industry Starting in 2017, the Propane Education & Research Council, with the help of three different agricultural companies, developed a series of new fuel-efficient grain drying technologies. These technologies are aimed at helping farmers save money, enhancing their productivity and help fulfil food shortages arising due to incomplete production quota. The investment involved an R&D project, for the development of GSI’s heat reclamation system, the redesigned Legacy Series grain dryers by Mathews Company, and the new burner design by Sukup Manufacturing Co. As part of the new technology development and testing process, PERC provided industry expertise and financial support. The PERC and Mathews Company collaborated to reduce energy consumption through innovation. Its profile-style Legacy Series products were completely redesigned to include a new fan, burner, and control system to its product line.

Burgeoning Demand for Oats and Barley to Drive Market Growth Uncertain weather conditions, backed by global warming, has led to the increased investments in the post-harvest processing practices such as grain drying with the help of grain dryers. These grain dryers are mainly incorporated to increase the shelf-life of various grain types such as cereals, pulses and oilseeds by maintaining required moisture content in them. Also, an increase in exports of food grains to the non-agricultural countries such Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, etc. is further anticipated to boost market growth. Furthermore, to cater the ever-increasing demand of various special grains such as oats and barley, from countries across the globe, the growth in demand for grain dryers is expected to remain elevated in the near future. Prominent players of the market are capitalizing significantly to achieve better cost to performance ratio.

‘US-China Phase One Agreement’ anticipated to bolster the Grain Dryer Market Growth Nations from the Middle-East are have limited scope for the adoption of grain dryers, attributed to limited agricultural output due to absence of cultivable land. The global market for grain dryers is likely to receive a major boost in countries such as China, India, Russia and United States, as they are major producers and exporters of the cereals in the world, as per the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of UN. The ‘US-China Phase One Agreement’ is foreseen as one of the major drivers for the growth of the market in USA and China due the suspension of imposed tariffs on Chinese goods by the White House. In addition to this, a bright future for the growth of grain dryer in the market is also foreseen in Poland, UK, Mozambique and Pakistan as these countries are global leaders in the export of pulses grains.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Grain Dryer Industry

The outbreak of COVID-19 significantly limited expansion of the market for grain dryers. Suspension of cross-border transportation in the initial months to curb spread of infections led to major contractions. Absence of adequate workforce prompted industrialists and agriculturalists to temporarily suspend operations. Fortunately, in forthcoming months, businesses reopened amid flattening infection curves, restoring expansion prospects.

Initial backlogs with respect to piling inventory have slowly eroded, offsetting the disequilibrium in the demand-supply experienced during the height of the pandemic. Increased concerns about food shortages experienced in the previous year compelled agro-based industries, including foodgrains processing, to resume operations, thereby restoring demand for grain dryers.

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

