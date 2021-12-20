Turmeric Farmers On A Field Visit To Tamil Nadu – Dharmapuri Arvind

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Turmeric farmers on a field visit to Tamilnadu organised by Spices board.

Farmers from Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jagtial visited Erode Agriculture research Station, observed various crop varieties and were explained about farming methods to mitigate infections & increase produce.

“Ensuring various actions to increase the income of Turmeric farmers along with other Horticulture famers.”