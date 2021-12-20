Looking forward to buying Prestashop addons? Check out these recent updates in Knowband modules

Noida, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Attention all eCommerce marketers! Knowband has recently launched a series of updates in Prestashop modules. In fact, the company is providing more than 10 modules that have some or the other kind of updates. Further, if you have been looking for Prestashop addons for your eCommerce store, this is the right time to shop them all.

The Updated Prestashop Modules by Knowband

Prestashop gift the product addon – V1.0.4

First, the admin can now highlight the gift product in the cart with the gift icon.

Second, enable the admin to add the rule-wise gift product functionality.

Prestashop Dynamic Pricing Addon – V1.0.2

First, now, the admin can mark fields as mandatory as per need.

Second, the latest version of the plugin features multi selectbox type field.

Age Verification Prestashop Addon – V1.0.4

First, in the Verification Method, there are three new options available.

Second, there are now nine themes available in the theme category.

Third, the default pictures are shown if the admin chooses to enable the ‘Use Selected Theme Images’ option. However, if the functionality is turned off, the admin can pick from a variety of unique pictures for the appearance.

Last, a range of configurations are available in the appearance and feel area. Further, there are numerous options available. For instance, popup shape, popup backdrop color, text color, button color, button text, and so on.

Prestashop block user/bot by IP, country or user agent module – V1.0.8

The new version features a delete functionality in Knowband IP Requests Tab.

Prestashop Product Availability Check by Zipcode addon – V2.0.4

Now the module is Multi-Store Compatible.

Prestashop Booking and Rental System – V1.0.9

First, add a feature that allows consumers to get discount coupons.

Second, the addition of the ability to get a calendar summary when placing booking product orders.

Last, in booking discount rules, provide priority functionality.

Prestashop Affiliate and Referral Program – V1.0.7

First, in the admin referral listing, the inclusion of the referral date column is now available.

Second, the addition of the ability to turn on the plugin for certain client groups.

Apart from these Prestashop modules, there are others that have bug fixes in the updated versions. Furthermore, those are:

First, Prestashop Spin and Win Addon

Second, Prestashop Facebook Store Addon

Third, Prestashop Loyalty Points Module

Fourth, Prestashop Gift Card Manager

Fifth, Prestashop Share and Win Addon

Sixth, Prestashop Exit Popup Addon

Last, Prestashop Cash on Delivery With Fee

Thus, these are the various updated Prestashop addons by Knowband. In fact, if you have any queries about the plugins, get in touch with the company. Further, you can do that by sending an email at support@knowband.com.