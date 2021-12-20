Camping Cooler Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Camping Cooler Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global camping cooler market is projected to reach USD 1.05 billion by 2025 and registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, from 2018 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to emergence of new technologies for developing chillers coupled with increasing trend to spend leisure time in outdoor activities.

The camping cooler is expected to gain traction among millennials due to increasing their participation in numerous recreational activities including hiking backpacking, and mountain biking. This factor is expected to boost the demand for camping coolers in the next few years.

According to Outdoor Industry Association’s report, in 2017, consumer spending on outdoor activities accounted for USD 887 billion annually in North America which is higher than spending on essential amenities such as fuel, education, and medical care.

Industry players operating in this market manufactured assemble parts from third-party manufacturers and assemble them with distinctive technology like thermoelectric cooling to develop end-product. For example, Yeti Coolers, LLC outsources this cooler parts form its partners including Solar Plastics, Inc. and Hedstrom Plastics in order to manufacture rotomolded chillers.

Key market players engaged in retail through distribution channels like brick & mortar and e-commerce. For example, in 2017, Yeti Coolers, LLC introduced its retail store in Texas in order to expand its business and regional footprint. The store gives an immersive experience for creating brand awareness and reputation among customers which directly affects the purchasing decisions of customers. In addition, it offers a wide range of products with attractive appearance.

Camping Cooler Volume Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

<25 quarts

25-50 quarts

50-75 quarts

75-100 quarts

>100 quarts

Camping Cooler Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Dry camping

Backpacking

Off-road/RV camping

Others

