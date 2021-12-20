GRP Pipe Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The GRP Pipe Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global GRP pipes market size is estimated to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes are reliable and lightweight in nature. These pipes also provide superior strength and corrosion resistance. Thus, these pipes are highly used for wastewater transportation.

Request a Sample Copy of GRP Pipe Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-grp-pipe-market/request-sample

Stiff regulations regarding wastewater management and treatment are projected to foster market growth. Moreover, GRP pipes are very flexible and easy to install. Additionally, these pipes have fewer joints and are suitable for long distances. All these benefits are anticipated to bolster the demand for GRP pipes in the next few years.

Government authorities across the developing countries are adopting stringent regulations for water management which are projected to surge the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for the products from the industrial sector for water treatment is expected to positively impact on GRP pipe market growth.

In addition, these pipes are highly used in hydropower and desalination plants. Furthermore, increasing investments into industries for transportation and other end-users is projected to spur market growth. Key players in the market are focusing on R&D activities for improved anti-corrosion and high-temperature capabilities. This trend is expected to propel the product demand in the next few years. Enhanced quality product is found to be a key factor for GRP pipes.

Key manufacturers in the market include Amiblu Group, Abu Dhabi Pipe factory, Hengrun Group Co, Graphite India limited, and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. among others.

GRP Pipe Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Sewage

Irrigation

Others

Access GRP Pipe Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-grp-pipe-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In irrigation application, GRP pipes are anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 6.1% in Indian market during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

In 2018, sewage treatment application segment contributed to market share of over 27.0% in the overall market, mainly due to its high reliability provided by the GRP pipes.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to industrial development across the countries like India and China.

Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR due to presence of established water treatment facilities.

Several players in the market focus on increasing its operations through technical services pipe installation measures.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com