Ureteral Stents Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Ureteral Stents Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global ureteral stents market size is anticipated to account for USD 723.6 million by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to register 7.0% CAGR over the forecast duration. The increasing number of kidney and urological diseases is driving market growth. Ureteral stents restore the urine flow through blocked ureters. In addition, these devices are used for several other medical conditions like urinary incontinence, kidney transplant and kidney stones. Therefore, an increasing number of these cases are positively affecting the market growth.

The geriatric population is more prone to develop kidney and urological problems. Increasing geriatric population globally is likely to drive the product demand over the forecast duration. As per the World Health Organization report of 2018, by 2050, the population of people aged 60 would reach around 2.0 billion.

Technological advancement and launch of new products are further anticipated to drive the ureteral stent market growth. For example, Boston Scientific, in 2019, introduced LithoVue Empower which is used during retrieval of kidney stones.

By material, a polymer made ureteral stents dominated the market and occupied more than 64.0% share in the market. Benefits such as biocompatibility and flexibility are driving the adoption of this material among physicians. In addition, it can be used for the minimally evasive procedure and help reduce the healing time.

Ureteral Stents Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Metallic Ureteral Stents

Polymer Ureteral Stents

Silicone Stents

Polyurethane Stents

Hybrid Stents

Ureteral Stents Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Kidney Stones

Kidney Transplantation

Tumors

Urinary Incontinence

Others

List of Key Players of Ureteral Stents Market

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

BD

Coloplast Ltd.

Medline Industries

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

