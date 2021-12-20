Alight West Lafayette Offers Housing for Purdue University Students

Posted on 2021-12-20

West Lafayette, Indiana, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Alight West Lafayette is pleased to announce they offer housing options for students attending Purdue University. This apartment complex is close to campus to make it convenient for students to attend classes and off-campus activities.

Students who wish to reside at Alight West Lafayette can choose the right floor plan to allow them to room with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Students can choose a studio or one-bedroom apartment to live alone or a two, three, or four-bedroom unit to share with others. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, a flat-panel HDTV, wireless and wired Internet access, water, and more with extra storage and covered parking available for an additional fee.

Alight West Lafayette makes student living more enjoyable with various amenities, such as a clubhouse with a lounge and LEGO wall, a 24-hour fitness center, a swimming pool with a hot tub, a movie theater, creative spaces, and more. They strive to offer students everything they need to live independently in the manner they see fit.

Anyone interested in learning about the housing options for Purdue University students can find out more by visiting the Alight West Lafayette website or by calling 1-765-276-7700.

About Alight West Lafayette: Alight West Lafayette is an off-campus housing complex for students attending Purdue University. The fully furnished apartments include everything students need for a comfortable lifestyle away from home. Each student pays a set rate to prevent issues with students who can’t pay their share.

Company: Alight West Lafayette
Address: 2243 Sagamore Parkway W
City: West Lafayette
State: IN
Zip code: 47906
Telephone number: 1-765-276-7700

