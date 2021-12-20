Where to purchase Mya Hookahs, Pumpkin Hookahs and Tangiers hookah online?

Alabama, USA, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — There is nothing better for hookah enthusiasts than getting access to wide-ranging collections of hookahs and hookah accessories in a single place. Regardless of whether you are looking for hookah equipment by renowned brands such as Mya Hookahs or various varieties of hookah tobacco or hookah accessories, HookahSet.com is the best online destination to get access to all.

The collection of this online store includes but is not limited to the following.

Variants of Mya Hookahs

Mya Econo Gelato Hookah has a 13-inch tall pipe that comes in many colored glasses, making for fantastic aesthetics. The pipe is 6 feet, and there is an adapter to attach another hose to the main body of the hookah. The hookah unit includes a porcelain bowl, tray, and grommets to provide a tight seal.

Mya Fedora Hookah is 9 inches tall, while the hose measures 6 feet. The glass base of the hookah unit is robust and comes in various colors. The hose is made of synthetic leather. This hookah produces a strong smoke.

Mya Mozza II Hookah has a 72-inch long hose. The glass base and the stem have a grooved design to give the impression of a Roman column. The strong glass base is available in five color options. The central hub of the hookah cab holds up to 4 hoses with the help of adaptors.

Variants of Zebra Smoke Hookahs

Many types of small and portable hookahs known as Pumpkin Hookahs by Zebra Smoke are available online. For example, Zebra Pumpkin×2 Hookah is 11 inches tall and has a 3-foot long hose. It comes with a ceramic bowl and one pair of tongs. This hookah is available in 6 colors. It is light in weight. Another variant of Zebra Pumpkinx2 Hookah has the same characteristics, but it has two hoses.

Zebra Smoke Neon Hookahs are also small and portable hookahs that are just 11 inches tall and weigh 3 lbs. They are equipped with either 1 or 2 hoses. Available in 5 colors.

Variants of Hookah Tobacco

Tangiers hookah tobacco is available in the online store. For example, Tangiers Noir Hookah Shisha Tobacco is finely cut dark leaves containing a high nicotine level. There are no artificial colors in this tobacco. It comes in many flavors, such as chocolate mint, brambleberry, cane mint, forbidden fruit, French jelly, Kashmir peach, lemon tea, and more.

Other variants include Adalya tobacco, Zemo tobacco, Alfakher Shisha tobacco, Fumari Hookah Shisha tobacco, Starbuzz Hookah Shisha tobacco, and many more.

Hookah Accessories

Many kinds of Hookah Trays are available online, such as Egyptian Hookah Charcoal Tray and Khalil Mamoun Hookah Charcoal Tray.

Other accessories include hoses, bowls, bases, heaters, adapters, tongs, and more.