Integrative Systems Introduces New Technology for .NET Product Line

Pune, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Integrative Systems, a leading provider of .net development and software update solutions, has announced that now they are also able to provide services for the latest version of .NET 5 – Microsoft. NET 5 is one of the most effective solutions in the .NET desktop development of the last decade. This new technology brings many new capabilities to applications, including single-file applications, performance improvements (such as 20% faster JSON sequencing), web and cloud investment, ARM64 support, and more. Net5 is a step further for desktop applications built on WinForms and WPF as it integrates development across the web, cloud, mobile, and games (insert apps or platforms?) By providing a single runtime for .NET and SDK. The integration of the .NET Framework, .NET Core, and Xamarin / Mono will improve the work of developers by providing components for different versions of .NET.

.NET 5 integrated system compatibility includes .NET 5-based WinForms and WPF controls, and a full set of ASP.NET core and blazer controls .NET 5 support. The Integrative Systems .NET development team worked closely with Microsoft to support these controls.

Since the preview in July 2020, the team has introduced several new controls in addition to NuGet and GitHub. A quick way to get started with Integrative Systems .NET 5 controls is to install a new trial version of Explorer.

“.NET 5 combining Windows, web, and mobile development into a single SDK will have a huge impact on the entire development community and the applications that exist today. We look forward to bringing our powerful UI controls for Winforms and WPF to .NET 5, and developers can’t wait to see what they do!” – Mr. Rajesh Rajan, CEO, Integrative Systems.

About Integrative Systems

Integrative Systems meet customers’ needs related to IBMi, .NET Development, and JDA MMS services. These include – Planning, Application Update Solutions, Value Added Services, and more. For over 20 years, Integrative Systems has provided organizations worldwide with the latest developer tools, software services, and solutions.

For more information about the company, Visit www.integrativesystems.com.