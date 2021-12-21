3-Chloropropionyl chloride Market To Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2021 – 2031

3-Chloropropionyl chloride (C3H4Cl2O) is a specialized chemical compound widely used as a building block in the agrochemical sector in the manufacturing of pesticides and herbicides. There are multiple methods for the synthesis of 3-Chloropropionyl chloride, some of the precursors used in the synthesis of 3-Chloropropionyl chloride are Acrylic Acid, methyl-dichloro phosphene, and 3-chloroproponic acid.

It is a clear colorless to a dark brown liquid having a boiling point in the range 143-145 0C. 3-Chloropropionyl chloride is a highly flammable substance and rated as dangerous to the skin when contacted. Due to the presence of high chlorinating agents, 3-Chloropropionyl chloride bears the tag of “corrosive substance”. Thus proper safety measures must be implemented while handling and transporting 3-Chloropropionyl chloride. 3-chloropropionyl chloride is a valuable reagent that is used in the synthesis of Beclamide, which is a widely used drug in the treatment of tonic-clonic seizures. Besides, 2-chloropropionyl chloride is a significant product that is obtained from 3-chloropropionyl chloride.

3-Chloropropionyl chloride Market: Key Players.

Prominent players in the global 3-Chloropropionyl chloride market are CABB Group GmbH, Syntor Fine Chemicals Ltd., SONTARA ORGANO INDUSTRIES, Capot Chemical Co., Ltd, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Wanksons Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Leonid Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the 3-Chloropropionyl chloride Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

Segmentation analysis of 3-Chloropropionyl chloride Market:

On the basis of application, the 3-Chloropropionyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceutical intermediates

Chemical intermediates

On the basis of grade, the 3-Chloropropionyl Chloride market has been segmented as follows:

<98%

>98%

3-Chloropropionyl chloride Market: Dynamics

The growth of the global 3-Chloropropionyl chloride market is in line with the growth of the agrochemical and pharmaceutical industry. With a larger operational area and endless need for the agrochemical industry, several market players have entered the global 3-Chloropropionyl chloride market.

The agrochemical market is projected to grow in the forecast period due to growing support by governments, growing food demand, and the rise in the number of investments by major manufacturers in this market. However, there is no significant growth of the agriculture sector in the overall world’s GDP. Improper enforcement of regulatory laws and differences in coordination among shareholders in developing countries have obstructed the global 3-Chloropropionyl chloride market.

The global 3-Chloropropionyl chloride market is further affected due to its shipping restriction. This compound is restricted from shipping by air under IATA regulations. Its high corrosive nature has also increased the safety concerns for the manufacturers. Also, transportation of 3-Chloropropionyl chloride involves high risk. These are some of the restraining factors for the growth of the 3-Chloropropionyl chloride market.

3-Chloropropionyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

The global 3-Chloropropionyl chloride market is benefited from the growth in the agrochemical and pharmaceutical industry. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth for the overall 3-Chloropropionyl chloride market. As the production of agrochemical products is highest in this region, it leverages the overall consumption of 3-Chloropropionyl chloride.

China and India are leading countries in agriculture sectors; thus, there is enormous development expected in the 3-Chloropropionyl chloride market in these countries. Major manufacturers of 3-Chloropropionyl chloride are mainly from China and India; the majority of surplus 3-Chloropropionyl chloride from these regions are exported to other parts of the world.

For North America and Europe, the agriculture sector is the least contributing sector to countries’ GDP. These regions have experienced limited growth in the agrochemical sector, whereas the demand for 3-Chloropropionyl chloride is expected to grow in pharmaceutical industries, which are fast-growing in North America and Europe. Thus the 3-Chloropropionyl chloride market is expected to have steady growth in North America and Europe.

The Latin America & Middle East & Africa, 3-Chloropropionyl chloride markets, are expected to grow in line with the global GDP. Mainly countries from these regions are major importers of 3-Chloropropionyl chloride.

