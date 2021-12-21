Process Chillers Market: Water-Cooled Process Chillers to Gain Maximum Traction During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Process Chillers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Process Chillers Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Process Chillers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Process Chillers

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Process Chillers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Process Chillers Market.

Key Segments of the Process Chillers Market

Fact.MR’s study on the process chillers market offers information divided into four important segments – cooling, capacity, compressor, end-use, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Cooling Air-Cooled

Water-Cooled Capacity Upto 20 Tons

20-150 Tons

150-300 Tons

Above 300 Tons Compressor Positive Displacement Scroll Screw

Centrifugal End-Use Plastics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Printing

Chemicals

Energy

Engineering & Mechanical

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global sales of process chillers reached over ~320,000 units in 2018, as disclosed by the new research study by Fact.MR. According to the analysis report, the process chillers market is foreseen to grow by ~4.5% YoY in 2019, primarily influenced by the demand in process cooling in plastics and food & beverages industry in the global landscape.

According to the study report, growing emphasis on better price to performance ratio even for the higher capacity applications in various end-use sectors is expected to contribute to the pace-up of the process chillers market by the end of 2029. Growth in plastics and food & beverages industry along with product innovations from the manufacturers side, is foreseen to boost the demand for process chillers in 2019 and beyond.

Growing Demand for Process Cooling in Various End-use Industries to Create Noteworthy Opportunities

According to the study, the present development trend of the process chillers market has conspicuously affected the rising number of various end-use industries such as plastics & processed food industries and the rising demand for efficient industrial process cooling across the globe. End users of process chillers are under constant pressure to reduce operational costs, maintain quality and increase productivity. This pressure reaches up to the value chain, wherein manufacturers of process chillers are constantly engaged in R&D to accommodate consumer demand. Increasing demands for efficient industrial chillers of process cooling technology, brings advancement and innovation in various end-use applications.

Likewise, process chillers applications by product types are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period attributed to the expanding preferences for customized cooling solutions among various end-use industries. Rising demand for superior process chillers for large scale industrial cooling applications over conventional cooling processes across the industries has made lucrative opportunities for process chillers in past couple of years.

East Asia to Acquire a Large Chunk of the Market Share

The study also found that the East Asian region had grasped more than 32% market share in the global process chillers market in 2018, and this share is foreseen to grow by a considerable rate, affecting the East Asia market to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2029. On the other hand, South Asia is anticipated to showcase above average opportunities for the growth of the process chillers market in 2019 and beyond. The process chillers market in the region is expected to benefit from various factors, such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, leading to increasing process manufacturing activities and manufacturers in these countries. This is expected to bolster the demand for process cooling, which in turn increases the demand for process chillers for various end-use industries.

Prominent Process Chillers Manufacturers to Make Significant Investments in Asian Countries

Increasing demand for efficient process chillers in emerging end-use industries and across countries in East Asia and South Asia regions, respectively, is driving prominent manufacturers to tactically enter the emerging market with an aim to target untapped opportunities in these regions. Manufacturers in mature markets, such as North America and Europe, are targeting emerging markets in order to gain more profitability by increasing their sales. Key market players in the process chillers market are focusing on product development and collaboration. Vendors in the process chillers market are focusing on cost-effective production of process chillers and bringing innovation to industrial cooling methods to meet the changing industrial requirements.

This study underlines the key future prospects in the process chillers market and finds that the market would grow by a value CAGR of ~5.2% over the forecast duration.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Process Chillers, Sales and Demand of Process Chillers, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

