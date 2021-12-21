Xylooligosaccharide Market Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends And Forecast 2021 – 2031

Xylooligosaccharide market has been growing on the back of its attributes such as health aids without losing sensory or taste quality of foodstuff. Xylooligosaccharide is used as an efficient ingredient in food products, which has prebiotic property.

Xylooligosaccharide is associated with a variety of health benefits including gastrointestinal health, reduces flatulence and prevents dental caries. Xylooligosaccharide is also considered as a dietary fibre, which resists the digestion and improves bowel movements among the elderly.

Tier 1 Xylooligosaccharide Market Players Pushing for Regional Expansion

Xylooligosaccharide market is partially fragmented with tier 1 players controlling 1/3rd share of the market. Tier 1 players have been working to increase their presence in East Asia and some parts of South Asia like India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand among others. Some of the prominent players in Xylooligosaccharide market are Van Wankum Ingredients, Endurance Products Co., B Food Science Co., Ltd., Shandong Longlive Biotechnology Co., Ltd and among others.

Xylooligosaccharide Market: Segmentation

The Xylooligosaccharide market is segmented into different parts based on type, application, and geography.

Based on type, the Xylooligosaccharide market is segmented into:

Liquid 70%

Powder 70%

Powder 95%

Others

Based on application, the Xylooligosaccharide market is segmented into:

Nutritional & Dietary Products

Dry-Mix Products

Supplements

Granola Bars

Cookies

Biscuits

Dairy Products

Beverage

Desserts

Weight-Losing Foods

Anti-Aging Foods

Animal Nutrition

Proving Efficacy as Prebiotics Health Aid Driving Xylooligosaccharide Demand Ever increasing demand for confectionary, nutritional products and drinks with natural ingredients is likely to result in expressively high sales of products with prebiotic ingredients such as xylooligosaccharide. Producers and manufacturers operational in the prebiotic constituents are likely to leverage this opportunity over period of forecast. Food & beverage manufacturing companies are greatly focusing on the R & D activities to augment the multifunctional and nutritional profile of food stuff, which provides high health benefits. Moreover, in few geographies such as North America and Europe, leading manufacturing brands have helped in rising awareness about the prebiotics health aids of xylooligosaccharide amongst consumers. After the realization of importance of xylooligosaccharide in animal feed and nutrition, demand for xylooligosaccharide has increased. These prebiotics provide a natural, bioactive, non-antibiotic, and safe alternative for synthetic animal feeds nutrition. Studies have shown that prebiotic benefit the host animal by selectively enhancing growth of one or more gut bacteria and thus improving overall health of GI tract. Xylooligosaccharide are known to increase specific microbiota, Lactobacillus species and bifidobacterium.