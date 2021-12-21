Xylooligosaccharide Market Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends And Forecast 2021 – 2031

Xylooligosaccharide market has been growing on the back of its attributes such as health aids without losing sensory or taste quality of foodstuff. Xylooligosaccharide is used as an efficient ingredient in food products, which has prebiotic property.

Xylooligosaccharide is associated with a variety of health benefits including gastrointestinal health, reduces flatulence and prevents dental caries. Xylooligosaccharide is also considered as a dietary fibre, which resists the digestion and improves bowel movements among the elderly.

Tier 1 Xylooligosaccharide Market Players Pushing for Regional Expansion

Xylooligosaccharide market is partially fragmented with tier 1 players controlling 1/3rd share of the market. Tier 1 players have been working to increase their presence in East Asia and some parts of South Asia like India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand among others. Some of the prominent players in Xylooligosaccharide market are Van Wankum Ingredients, Endurance Products Co., B Food Science Co., Ltd., Shandong Longlive Biotechnology Co., Ltd and among others.

Xylooligosaccharide Market: Segmentation

The Xylooligosaccharide market is segmented into different parts based on type, application, and geography.

Based on type, the Xylooligosaccharide market is segmented into:

  • Liquid 70%
  • Powder 70%
  • Powder 95%
  • Others

Based on application, the Xylooligosaccharide market is segmented into:

  • Nutritional & Dietary Products
  • Dry-Mix Products
  • Supplements
  • Granola Bars
  • Cookies
  • Biscuits
  • Dairy Products
  • Beverage
  • Desserts
  • Weight-Losing Foods
  • Anti-Aging Foods
  • Animal Nutrition

Proving Efficacy as Prebiotics Health Aid Driving Xylooligosaccharide Demand

Ever increasing demand for confectionary, nutritional products and drinks with natural ingredients is likely to result in expressively high sales of products with prebiotic ingredients such as xylooligosaccharide. Producers and manufacturers operational in the prebiotic constituents are likely to leverage this opportunity over period of forecast. Food & beverage manufacturing companies are greatly focusing on the R & D activities to augment the multifunctional and nutritional profile of food stuff, which provides high health benefits. Moreover, in few geographies such as North America and Europe, leading manufacturing brands have helped in rising awareness about the prebiotics health aids of xylooligosaccharide amongst consumers.

After the realization of importance of xylooligosaccharide in animal feed and nutrition, demand for xylooligosaccharide has increased. These prebiotics provide a natural, bioactive, non-antibiotic, and safe alternative for synthetic animal feeds nutrition. Studies have shown that prebiotic benefit the host animal by selectively enhancing growth of one or more gut bacteria and thus improving overall health of GI tract. Xylooligosaccharide are known to increase specific microbiota, Lactobacillus species and bifidobacterium.

East Asia to drive growth of Xylooligosaccharide

Xylooligosaccharide market is expected to register growth across all the geographies over the forecast period. The scaling up revolution of the prebiotics across the several geographies of globe is likely to boost market for xylooligosaccharide. To address the effects of declining birth rates, China has recently revoked its one child policy. Following this, it has witnessed an increase in birth rates. This, in turn, has generated huge demand for infant formula which is being accommodated by domestic manufacturing and are likely to push the sales of the xylooligosaccharide.

Further, Asian countries have a deep-rooted traditions to use plant derived products for medicinal and healing purpose. Increasing burden of chronic diseases, awareness regarding health wellness and prevention of lifestyle diseases is likely to increase the demand for xylooligosaccharide as a dietary fiber and prebiotics application in the functional foods across the region.

The xylooligosaccharide market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Segments of the Xylooligosaccharide Market
  • Market Dynamics
  • Size of the Xylooligosaccharide Market
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies Involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain of the of the Xylooligosaccharide Market

Regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)
  • East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)
  • Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Xylooligosaccharide Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

