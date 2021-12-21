Heat Shrink Sleeve Market Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends 2021 – 2031

Posted on 2021-12-21 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Heat shrink sleeves are shrinkable plastic tubes that shrink radially when exposed to heat. These have a wide variety of applications such as for providing insulation, abrasion resistivity and environmental protection for standard wire connections. Also, these tubes are used for restoring the insulation of wires or bundle of multi-wires.

Poly-olefins such as polyethylene or polypropylene are most commonly used for producing heat shrink sleeve as these have excellent physical and chemical properties. Advancement in technology for formulating heat shrink sleeves such as innovative methods of cross-linking polyolefin and new-generation adhesives that are designed to provide performance under more-demanding pipeline condition are providing an uplift to the market. Global heat shrink sleeve market is anticipated to grow in line with global GDP over the forecast period (2019-2029).

To Get In-depth Insights Request for Sample here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5056

Heat Shrink Sleeve Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players for the global Heat Shrink Sleeve market are Raychem Corporation, Domadia (Dali Electronics), Nordson Medical, Sumitomo Electric, Alpha Wire, 3M, ZEUS, Qualtek, TE Connectivity, Thermosleeve, Guanghai Materials, Simaltia Corporation etc. Heat Shrink Sleeve market consists of numerous global and regional players with the global manufacturers dominating the market.

Heat Shrink Sleeve Market: Segmentations

Based on the materials, the Heat Shrink Sleeve market is segmented as

  • Polyolefin
  • Fluoropolymer
    • FEP (Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene)
    • PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene)
  • PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)
  • Neoprene
  • Silicon Elastomer or Viton
  • Others

Based on end-use industry, the Heat Shrink Sleeve is segmented as:

  • Pipeline
  • Pulp and Paper
  • Textile
  • Packaging
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Others

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5056

Heat Shrink Sleeve Market: Market Dynamics

The key driving force of the heat shrink sleeve market is its usage in power generation industry. Due to the numerous power projects that are undertaken by several countries, the market for heat shrink sleeves will rise substantially in the coming years. For instance, large-scale power generation projects such as Patratu Super Thermal Power Project – 4000MW (May 2018), Shandong Shenglu Coal-Fired Power Project (2016), Fujian Luoyuanwan Power Project (2015), Baihetan Hydropower Station (2013), etc. have been launched.

Also, the heat shrink sleeve market is expected to escalate swiftly due to its use in various industries such as pipeline, paper, textile, packaging, and electronics industries worldwide. However, on overheating, the heat shrink sleeves release hazardous thermal decomposition and combustion byproducts which is unfavorable for the environment. Also, the availability of alternative products such as paper (up to a certain temperature) is gaining more attention across the buyers as it is environment-friendly. Hence, the above-mentioned reasons along with the non-biodegradable nature of sleeves tend to impede the market growth over the long-term forecast.

Heat Shrink Sleeve Market: Regional Outlook

The global Heat Shrink Sleeve market is divided into six regions including Latin America, North America, South Asia & Oceania, Europe, East Asia and MEA. East Asia accounts for over one-third of the global heat-shrink sleeve market owing to extensive electrical and electronics industry in the region.

Moreover, countries like China are inclining towards developing advanced products to gain an advantage and has launched numerous power generation projects. Hence, forecast to witness a high growth by 2029 end. Europe and North America, on the other hand, have a mature heat shrink sleeve market showcasing a moderate growth over a forecast period. However, South Asia & Oceania and Latin America are anticipated to witness notable growth in coming years as the manufacturers are shifting towards low cost manufacturing countries and emerging countries such as Brazil, India, and Indonesia. Middle East & Africa offers great potential for heat shrink sleeve market growth owing to launch of new industrial projects in the region.

Enquire Before Buying Here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=5056

Heat Shrink Sleeve Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Heat Shrink Sleeve Market Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Russia, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
  • East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)
  • South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, ANZ, Rest of Oceania)
  • MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

Request ToC     

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5056

Heat Shrink Sleeve Market Report Highlights:

  • A Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556334023/what-makes-aluminum-foil-wraps-renowned-for-packaging-cosmetic-products-report-fact-mr

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution