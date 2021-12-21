Paradigm Shift Toward Cognitive Well-being to Boost Sales of Complementary Therapy Devices Market, Fact.MR Report

Complementary therapy is widely known by multiple terms, which include alternative medicine, alternative therapy, traditional medicine, and holistic therapy. Under the umbrella term ‘complementary therapy’, a wide range of treatments exist and are being widely sought after for relief from regular body exhaustion. One of the key aspects that dent consumer confidence apropos of complementary therapies is lack of scientific evidences vis-à-vis their effectiveness. The rising vigor of complementary therapies is triggering substantial research and development, which is further reinvigorating their demand trajectory by a considerable margin.

Key Segments –

Complementary therapy devices market is segmented into:

By Equipment Type

Acupuncture pressure point equipment,

Battery powered, externally applied, devices claiming to purify blood or remove intestinal parasites

Bioelectric magnetic therapy equipment

Electrodermal screening equipment,

Electromagnetic field therapy equipment

Magnetic water therapy equipment,

Massage devices for weight loss and cellulite reduction

Others

By Disease Indication

Arthritis

Joint and muscle pain

Fatigue

Sleep disorders

Diabetes

Stroke recovery

Stress relief

Cancer

Others

By End User

Therapy Clinics

Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers

Home Care

Others

Complementary Therapy Devices Market: Key Players

Major players operating in this market include Cardinal Health Inc., Tim Smith and Avazzia Inc., PEMF Supply, Guangzhou OSANO Beauty Equipment Factory, Covidien Public Limited Company, Milta Moyen Orient Modern Medecine Technologies, Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Medtronic, Inc., OMRON Corporation, BREG Inc., and Helen of Troy Limited among other significant players.

Essential Takeaways from the this Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by key players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain.

Evaluation of current Complementary Therapy Devices market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Current Insights influencing the scenario and key trends in Complementary Therapy Devices market.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Complementary Therapy Devices Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Complementary Therapy Devices Market Survey and Dynamics

Complementary Therapy Devices Market Size & Demand

Complementary Therapy Devices Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Complementary Therapy Devices Sales, Competition & Companies involved

