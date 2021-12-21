How are Increasing Cases of Myopia Catalysing Sales of Contact Lens – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Contact Lens market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Contact Lens

Market Snapshot

According to Fact.MR, the contact lens market surpassed US$ 9 Bn in 2020. According to the report, the sales for contact lenses are projected to surpass US$ 15.3 Bn by 2031.

Growing geriatric population and the consequent deterioration in vision quality and the advent of colourful contact lenses to enhance aesthetic appeal are increasing the demand. Thus, the contact lenses industry is expected to surpass a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

· Material

Gas Permeable Contact Lenses Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses Hybrid Contact Lenses



· Design

Spherical Contact Lenses Toric Contact Lenses Multifocal Contact Lenses Other Contact Lenses



· Application

Corrective Contact Lenses Therapeutic Contact Lenses Cosmetic Contact Lenses Prosthetic Contact Lenses Lifestyle-oriented Contact Lenses



· Distribution Channel

Online Contact Lens Distribution Offline Contact Lens Distribution



· Usage

Daily Disposable Contact Lenses Disposable Contact Lenses Frequent Replacement Contact Lenses Traditional Contact Lenses



Competitive Landscape

Prominent contact lens manufacturers are capitalizing on introducing new product lines, as well as securing regulatory approvals from government authorities to market their business.

CooperVision recently received FDA approval for its product called CooperVision Biofinity® toric multifocal Contact Lenses. The product extends the applications of Biofinity® toric lenses to presbyopia patients.

In Aug, 2019, Alcon launched PRECISION1, the first mainstream contact lens to employ SMARTSURFACE® technology that delivers precision with long lasting comfort.

Key Takeaways of Contact Lenses Market Study

Silicone Hydrogel will see 1.7x growth between 2019 and 2029. Enhanced oxygen permeability along with soft & flexible nature of silicone hydrogel will enhnace consumer engagement as buyers tend to prioritize eye-adaptability and enhanced comfort in contact lenses.

Spherical lenses will witness 1.6x growth during forecast period owing to even distribution of lens power throughout the optical part of spherical lens.

Corrective lenses continue to lead market share followed by astounding growth of over 10% in Therapeutic Lens segment.

Online distribution channels will gain two fold growth owing to increasing disposable income of millennial consumers that are accustomed to buying from online e-commerce platforms.

Daily Disposable usage of contact lenses will garner 1.5x growth throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to benefits of this usage type such as compatibility enhancement for people with dry eyes or allergies.

North America will maintain its supremacy in terms of market share on the back of increasing early adoption of lens technology and growing geriatric population.

Southeast Asia & Oceania present lucrative growth opportunities with a stellar CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.

Combining the gas permeable softness of silicone hydrogel with visual clarity of an RGP lens, Hybrid lens material will grow at a promising CAGR of over 7%.

“Market players stand to gain from product innovation such as toric lenses that will drive market growth on the back of multiplying consumer interaction via online channels. The global contact lenses market is well poised for technological disruption. Increasing geriatric population presents stable growth opportunities for contact lens market. Rising expendable income of millennial consumers will drive innovation such as daily disposable contact lenses.” -Says Fact.MR Analyst

